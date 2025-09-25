HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Can Bangladesh down Pakistan for spot in Asia Cup final?

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
September 25, 2025 10:55 IST

Jaker Ali confident that the Tigers know how to beat Pakistan. 

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in the opening Super 4s clash before going down to India on Wednesday and now face Pakistan in a must-win game for a spot in the Asia Cup final

Ahead of their crucial clash against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup, Bangladesh stand-in skipper Jaker Ali emphasised that his team does not underestimate any opponent but instead focuses on their own strengths and abilities.

 

Bangladesh's record against Pakistan in T20 Internationals remains challenging, with five wins and 20 losses out of 25 encounters. However, the team enters the match buoyed by their recent 2-1 series victory over Pakistan on home soil in July.

"We don't take anyone lightly; instead, we focus on our strengths and abilities. Having played them twice before in Pakistan and Bangladesh, those experiences will surely be valuable moving forward, " Jaker Ali told the media.

Pakistan is heading into the clash after a commanding five-wicket win in the must-win Super Fours fixture at the ongoing Asia Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday against Sri Lanka.

Despite a flawed performance, India stormed into the final of the Asia Cup 2025 after a 41-run triumph against Bangladesh in the Super Fours clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

The winner of the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will qualify for the final. The last match of the Super Four between India and Sri Lanka on Friday in Dubai will be a dead rubber.

