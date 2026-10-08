Can Australia's ageing stars pull off a McIlroy-style major sweep?

Australia's veteran Test cricket squad, led by pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, is gearing up for a monumental year of challenging away tours in South Africa, India, and England, alongside their ODI World Cup defence, a feat Starc equates to a golf Grand Slam.

IMAGE: Australia begin the daunting 12-month stretch with a three-Test series against South Africa in Durban on Friday, before tours of India and England next year and the defence of their 2023 ODI World Cup title. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Key Points Australia's Test side faces a challenging 12-month period with away tours to South Africa, India, and England, alongside the defence of their 2023 ODI World Cup title.

Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc compared achieving these goals to Rory McIlroy winning golf's four majors in a single season, highlighting the difficulty.

The team has not won a Test series in England since 2001, India since 2004, and South Africa since 2014, making the upcoming assignments particularly tough.

Despite external scrutiny over the team's ageing profile, with many key players in their 30s, Starc affirmed the squad's ambition to achieve significant milestones.

Australia's ageing Test side face a defining year with tours of South Africa, India and England, and pace spearhead Mitchell Starc said winning all three series and retaining the 2027 ODI World Cup would be the equivalent of Rory McIlroy winning golf's four majors in a single season.

A Daunting Schedule Ahead

Australia begin the daunting 12-month stretch with a three-Test series against South Africa in Durban on Friday, before tours of India and England next year and the defence of their 2023 ODI World Cup title.

Having not won a Test series in England since 2001, India since 2004 and South Africa since 2014, the Australians face one of their toughest assignments in recent years.

"It's somewhat unusual that you play the three marquee series away from home in the space of 12 months," Starc told Cricinfo.

"And there's two where we, as an Australian team, haven't won in a long time. Then you throw in the side of the narrative that we're obviously an older side and we've been together a long time, and the pressure comes from both of those things."

The Grand Slam Analogy

"But if, in 12 or 14 months time, we are sat here and we have won three away Test series and a World Cup it'd be, I guess, the equivalent of Rory McIlroy winning four majors in the same year."

Addressing the Ageing Squad

The challenge comes at a pivotal moment for a team increasingly scrutinised over its ageing profile, with key members of Australia's core now in their 30s.

Starc, 36, acknowledged the discussion around the team's ageing roster but said the team still had plenty it wanted to achieve.

"We're acutely aware of how old we are, particularly from the outside noise," Starc said.

"We know what's coming up, and we know series are big, but at some point the story's going to end, right? We're all aware of what we could achieve. We certainly want to win everything and there's still a lot of things we all want to achieve."