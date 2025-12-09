Can Anyone Stop Abhishek Sharma's Stunning T20 Run?

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma was crowned Player of the Series during India's T20I series in Australia after scoring 163 runs in 5 games at an average of 40.75 and a strike rate of 161.38. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's T20I campaign against South Africa kicks off at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday and opener Abhishek Sharma will be the one player that will worry the visitors.

The World No. 1 T20 batter is expected to continue in his rich vein against the Proteas.

In T20Is alone, Abhishek, who is the 4th highest run-getter this year, has scored 756 runs at an average of 47.3 and strike rate of a 196.4.

In T20s overall this year, the 25 year old has been in ominous touch, amassing a mind-boggling 1,499 runs at an average of 42.82, striking at 204.22. He has scored 9 fifties and 3 centuries with a highest of 148.

Heading into the T20Is, Sharma slammed 304 runs in six Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixtures for Punjab at an average of 50.67 and a strike rate of 249.18, including a hundred and two fifties -- against Bengal he walloped 148 runs off just 52 balls, his century coming off just 32 balls.

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel believes the runs from Abhishek's bat at the top of the order will be crucial for India's success.

'Abhishek Sharma is the player of the season. He has been getting a lot of runs and hitting many sixes. Can he continue this form? I think he can,' Patel told JioStar.

'He was the highest run scorer in the Asia Cup and on the Australia tour. He is also the number one ranked T20I batter,' Parthiv pointed out.

'The runs from his bat at the top of the order will be crucial for India's success in this five-match series against South Africa.'