Cameron Bancroft marked his 34th birthday with a spiritual, Indian-themed celebration, sharing insights into his personal life amidst the renewed controversy surrounding his claims about the 2018 Sandpapergate ball-tampering scandal.

IMAGE: Cameron Bancroft celebrates his 34th birthday in a kurta and tilak, showcasing his spiritual side. Photograph: Cameron Bancroft/Instagram

Key Points Cameron Bancroft celebrated his 34th birthday with an Indian-themed spiritual observance, including a kurta and tilak.

His birthday celebration followed his recent statements backing Usman Khawaja's claims that the entire Australian team was aware of the 2018 Sandpapergate ball-tampering plot.

Bancroft asserted that he took responsibility for the incident to protect teammates and was made a scapegoat, claiming no one in the team meeting denied knowledge of his sandpaper use.

Bancroft is a known devotee of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and has previously shared his spiritual interests on social media.

Australian batter Cameron Bancroft gave his 34th birthday celebrations an Indian touch, sharing a picture of himself dressed in a kurta and sporting a tilak on his forehead.

With a traditional pooja thali and a picture of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the background, Bancroft offered a glimpse into his spiritual side.

Sandpapergate Controversy Resurfaces

The birthday post came a day after the former Australia opener broke his silence on the 2018 Sandpapergate controversy, backing Usman Khawaja's claims that the entire Australian team knew about the ball-tampering plot.

While the Sandpapergate controversy has once again brought Bancroft into the spotlight, the Australian cricketer marked his birthday with a glimpse into his spiritual side.

Bancroft shared a picture on Instagram in which he was seen wearing a kurta and sporting a tilak on his forehead. A decorated pooja thali with a lit diya, kumkum and other traditional items added to the festive setting.

"A 34th Birthday I'll never forget. Thank you for all the support and blessings," Bancroft captioned a post showing him cutting a cake.

Bancroft's Spiritual Side and Revelations

Bancroft's interest in spirituality is not new. The Australian cricketer is a devotee of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation, and has previously shared pictures with the spiritual leader on social media.

His birthday celebrations came at a time when he has once again found himself at the centre of discussions surrounding one of the darkest episodes in Australian cricket.

Eight years after the Cape Town scandal, Bancroft has spoken out about what happened, backing Khawaja's account in his memoir Sabr that the entire Australian team knew about the plan to use sandpaper on the ball.

In an explosive 4,000-word statement published on Wednesday, November 18, Bancroft claimed that he had taken responsibility for the incident to protect his teammates and was later made the scapegoat.

"Nobody in that meeting stood up and said they had been completely unaware of my use of sandpaper. Not one person," Bancroft wrote. He added that he had ultimately become "the scapegoat for the entire team".