Calm Patidar holds his own as RCB leader

Calm Patidar holds his own as RCB leader

Last updated on: April 02, 2025 12:24 IST

'Rajat Patidar has coped with everything that comes with captaincy really well' 

IMAGE: 'Rajat Patidar has coped with everything that comes with captaincy really well'. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head of operations Mo Bobat praised the leadership qualities of new skipper Rajat Patidar.

“The main thing you want to see from any leader or captain is typically that they continue to let their personality come across. I think he's done that really well. We don't want him to become a captain and be anybody else. We want him to be himself.

 

“So, he is very calm, inwardly and outwardly. He rarely, if ever, takes a backward step. We've seen that with his batting, particularly against CSK. He seems to have coped with all the other stuff that comes with captaincy really well,” he said.

Bobat backed the rule change that allowed the use of a second ball after the 10th over of the second innings in evening IPL matches.

“Firstly, we were in favour of the decision to permit another new ball in the backend of the second innings if dew was playing a factor. I was at the captain's meeting with (BCCI president) Roger (Binny) and that was discussed at length.

“I think in principle trying to negate the impact of the dew when chasing makes the game an obvious conclusion is a really good thing. It just balances that out a little bit, so the bowlers are pretty happy with that,” he added.

 

