CA thanks BCCI for 'sacrifices to make Aus tour a success'

By Rediff Cricket
January 20, 2021 14:44 IST
A note from CA

Photograph: Kind courtesy CA/Twitter

Cricket Australia on Wednesday saluted the Indian team's "resilience, courage and skill" for its historic Test series win over the hosts and expressed gratitude to the BCCI for the "sacrifices" it made to ensure a smooth conduct of the epic contest.

The note, written by CA interim CEO Nick Hockley and Chair Earl Eddings, was addressed to "friends in Indian cricket", the BCCI, acknowledging the role played by the Sourav Ganguly-led board in successfully completing the tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

A second-string Indian team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, braved all odds to defeat a full-strength Australia by three wickets at the Gabba in Brisbane to win the four-Test series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday in Brisbane.

The CA officials said that the BCCI's cooperation was crucial to making the tour a hit. The series gave the financially struggling CA a major boost with an expected revenue of 300 million Australian dollars.

A note from CA 

The two teams brushed aside some unsavoury controversies like the racist chants against Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah by the crowd in the Sydney Test, to ensure that the focus remained firmly on cricket.

"Despite the many public health and logistical challenges, the BCCI engaged with a spirit of cooperation befitting their status as one of international sport's greatest ambassadors."

"We will never forget the sacrifices made by our friends at the BCCI that made all this possible."

India's tour of Australia started in November with three ODIs which the visitors lost 1-2 before pocketing the T20 series 2-0.

CA's interim CEO Nick Hockley

 

