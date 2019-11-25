Buzz: Kiwi pacer Boult to have scan on injured ribs

November 25, 2019 11:59 IST

IMAGE: New Zealand's Trent Boult. Photograph: Rob Jefferies/Getty Images

New Zealand opening bowler Trent Boult is an unlikely starter for the second Test against England.

Boult was ruled out of the rest of the first Test against England after experiencing pain in his ribs, New Zealand Cricket said on Monday.

Boult left the field shortly before lunch on the fifth and final day, with the team initially saying they expected him to return after the break.

The 30-year-old, however, did not return to the field at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui and the team said on Twitter he would take no further part in the match and have a MRI scan on Tuesday.

New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs on Day 5 of the first Test.

India announces U19 squad for last three one-day against Afghanistan

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India U19 squad for the last three one-day matches against Afghanistan.

The five-match ongoing one-day series against Afghanistan is being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

On November 18, the BCCI announced the squad for the first two one-dayers.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg, Divyansh Joshi, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, and Atharva Ankolekar failed to find the spot in the squad.

India won the first two one-day easily and will now face Afghanistan in the third game on November 26.

India U19 squad for the remaining one-day: Divyansh Saxena, Arjun Azad, Arjun Murthy, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Kruthik Krishna (wk), Sourav Dagar, Shashwat Rawat, Shubhang Hegde (c), Manav Sutar, CTL Rakshan, Vidyadhar Patil, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Kartik Tyagi, Rishabh Bansal, Aquib Khan.