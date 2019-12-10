Buzz: ICC Chairman Manohar to step down at end of term

December 10, 2019 14:06 IST

IMAGE: ICC chairman Shashank Manohar says he will not seek a third term. Photograph: PTI

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar is to step down when his current term ends in May next year, Indian newspaper The Hindu has reported.

Manohar, who was elected unopposed on a two-year term as the global governing body's first independent chairman in May 2016, resigned for personal reasons in March the following year only to defer his resignation a week later.

He was re-elected unopposed for a second two-year term last year.

"I am not interested in continuing for another two-year term," The Hindu quoted him as saying.

"Majority of directors have requested me to continue but I have told them that I do not wish to do so.

"I have been the chairman for nearly five years. I am very clear, I do not want to continue from June 2020. My successor will be known next May."

Katherine Brunt becomes first English woman to take 150 ODI wickets

Katherine Brunt on Monday became the first English woman to scalp 150 wickets in One Day Internationals.

The right-handed bowler achieved the feat against Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series.

With this, she has become only the sixth player to reach 150 wickets in ODIs.

Earlier, Danielle Wyatt smashed her first century in ODIs as England thrashed Pakistan by 75 runs in the first ODI.

The second ODI of the series will be played on December 12 and if Brunt manages to take three wickets, she will become the third-highest wicket-taker overall in women's ODI history.

India's Jhulan Goswami is still the leading wicket-taker in ODIs with 225 scalps under her belt.

Nottinghamshire CCC signs Mohammad Abbas

England county club Nottinghamshire CCC on Monday announced the signing of Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas as their overseas player.

Acknowledging the development, Nottinghamshire Head Coach Peter Moores, in an official statement said, "He is a high-calibre player. He came into Test cricket late, but his impact at that level has been fantastic; almost unprecedented actually."

"We also know from what he's done with Leicestershire that he can perform in English conditions and can excel within a county schedule that can be quite demanding on quick bowlers," he continued.

"He will strengthen our bowling considerably, as well as being a mentor for our younger bowlers who can learn a lot from the way he plays the game," he added.

Abbas had a dream run in the two previous summers in county cricket, taking 79 first-class wickets in 19 matches for Leicestershire, averaging 20.67 and scalping a five-wicket haul on five occasions.

Overall, Abbas has taken 447 wickets across his first-class career at 20.89, The right-handed bowler has taken 34 five-wicket and ten 10-wicket hauls.

"Trent Bridge is a brilliant venue to call home and I can't wait to join Nottinghamshire next summer," said Abbas in an official statement.

"I've really enjoyed my past couple of summers playing in England and I'm excited for the domestic season to start again in April," he added.