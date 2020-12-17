Buzz: Holding awarded Freedom of the City of London

Last updated on: December 17, 2020 15:26 IST

West Indies cricket great Michael Holding, who came out in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London along with former England women's team player Ebony Rainford-Brent for standing up against racism.

IMAGE: The 66-year-old Michael Holding had said that over the years, people have been brainwashed by an education system that portrayed black race negatively and refused to acknowledge its contribution to humanity's advancement. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

The Freedom of the City of London is a recognition awarded to people who have achieved success, and recognition in their field.

"It is entirely right to call out prejudice in all its forms, and Ebony and Michael have taken a courageous stand in speaking out against racism in this country," William Russell, the Lord Mayor of the City of London, was quoted as saying by Sky Sports on Tuesday.

"The granting of the Freedom of the City of London recognises how they have added their voices to the growing global movement to stamp out racism."

Holding had delivered a powerful message against racism during the recent England-West Indies series, saying that blacks have been dehumanised and their accomplishments wiped off from a history "written by people who do the harm."

Rainford-Brent was the first black woman to play for England. She played 22 ODIs and seven T20 internationals between 2001 and 2010.

BLM gained momentum in the wake of African-American George Floyd's death at the hands of a white police officer in the USA in May.

Holding had also given an emotional account of the racism faced by his parents, while ex-England Women international Rainford-Brent explained how being "drip-fed" comments about her ethnicity caused her to question her future in cricket.

The 66-year-old Holding, who is retiring from commentary soon, felt that over the years, people have been brainwashed by an education system that portrayed black race negatively and refused to acknowledge its contribution to humanity's advancement.

MCA appoints Amit Pagnis as Mumbai coach for 2020-21 season

Former Mumbai and Railways cricketer Amit Pagnis was on Thursday named as coach of the Mumbai team for the 2020-21 domestic season, which starts with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament from January 10.

The Mumbai Cricket Association made the announcement through a media release.

"Cricket Improvement Committee of MCA has appointed Amit Pagnis as coach of the Mumbai Senior Men Team for the season 2020-21(ending 31st March 2021)," the release jointly issued by secretary Sanjay Naik and joint secretary Shahalam Shaikh stated.

The CIC comprises former India players Lalchand Rajput (chairman), Raju Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe.

Pagnis, 42, played 95 first-class matches in which he scored 5,851 runs.

The domestic season will start with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship, which begins from January 10, 2021.

Domestic giants Mumbai are placed in Elite Group E and will play their matches in Mumbai only.

Ratra gets extension as Assam coach

Former India wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra's contract as Assam coach has been extended by one year.

The 39-year-old, who featured in six Tests, 12 ODIs for India and played 99 first-class cricket matches and 89 List A games, was appointed Assam's coach last year.

Under Ratra, who has worked with the Indian women's team and the NCA, Assam finished eighth in Group C at the Ranji Trophy last season.

"I got a call from the association on Monday. I am on my way to Guwahati. Looking forward to another season with the team," Ratra told PTI, confirming the development.

The much-delayed Indian domestic season will commence with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the venues for which will be declared later.

The tournament is set to be played across six states under-bio secure environment from January 10 to 31 and teams will have to assemble at their respective bases by January 2.

Mathews to miss Test series against Proteas

Sri Lanka have named an expanded 22-man squad for their Test series in South Africa and at home to England, although they will be without the experienced Angelo Mathews for the first of those through injury.

Dimuth Karunaratne will skipper the side and hope for a repeat of their upset victory in two Tests in South Africa last year when they became the only Asian side to win a series there.

Kusal Perera’s unbeaten 153 in the chase in the first of those matches was one of Test cricket’s great innings and the left-hander has been selected again.

The loss of Mathews, 33, to a hamstring injury sustained in the domestic Lanka Premier League Twenty20 competition is a blow for the batsman, though he is hoping to be fit to face England.

Mathews recently told Reuters his days as an all-rounder in Test cricket were over after persistent hamstring and calf problems.

Sri Lanka will arrive in South Africa on Saturday, with the first Test in Pretoria starting on Boxing Day. The second will be in Johannesburg from Jan. 3.

Sri Lanka’s two-Test home series with England begins in Galle on January 14.

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews*, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Santhush Gunathilake, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

*Available for England series only