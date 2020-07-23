Buzz: Bangladesh mull SL tour in October

July 23, 2020 11:48 IST

IMAGE: The BCB is also looking to reschedule its Ireland tour as well as the home series against Australia and New Zealand which could not take place because of the pandemic. Photograph: BCCI

Bangladesh are planning to reschedule their three-Test series in Sri Lanka in October following the postponement of this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, according to a report.

The series was originally scheduled in July-August but had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic which also derailed the World Cup which was to begin on October 18.

The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced new dates for the Twenty20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 as well as the 50-overs World Cup in India in 2023.

"The ICC's announcement of the three major tournaments has provided what window we can work with, as now that we know that the tournament dates are fixed, we can work around with our schedule," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told ESPNcricinfo website.

"Both boards are positive about the Test series going ahead later this year. We are in talks with SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket)."

Sri Lanka, which has managed to keep COVID-19 numbers relatively low, is likely to be the venue when international cricket returns to the sub-continent from its coronavirus shutdown.

"Sri Lanka is in a better condition than any of the other sub-continent countries at the moment, and since the situation is not favourable here, we are more keen on the away matches," said Chowdhury who did not respond to Reuters calls seeking details.

The BCB is also looking to reschedule its Ireland tour as well as the home series against Australia and New Zealand which could not take place because of the pandemic.

"We will be in talks with Cricket Ireland as well, though the weather in Ireland is going to be a factor. We will also discuss in due time when Australia and New Zealand can tour Bangladesh," Chowdhury said.

'Lay low for a while': Estwick's advice for Archer

Roddy Estwick, the West Indies assistant coach, has advised England's Jofra Archer to stay low for a while after the pacer revealed that he was subjected to racial abuse on social media.

His remark comes following Archer's column in the Daily Mail in which he described a career in sport as "fickle", and added that he had decided that enough was enough after receiving racist abuse on his Instagram account.

Estwick had mentored Archer as a young cricketer in Barbados.

"Jofra will be fine, I've been in constant contact with him. I wasn't prepared to leave him out there on a limb and I've been in constant dialogue, talking to him and trying to reassure him that we all make mistakes and you learn from them and move on," ESPNCricinfo quoted Estwick as saying.

"It's obviously disappointing to hear a player being racially abused but it does happen. I've seen him come out and say he's got to try and stay off social media a bit and that's a start -- I think if you're off social media, they can't racially abuse you from there. He's got to lay low for a while. He knows what's coming, so he's just got to lay low, focus on his game, focus on getting back on the park, and focus on the people that you can trust and the people that are there for you, and try to block out the rest," he added.

Archer was excluded from England's squad for the second Test for breaking the team's bio-secure protocols and was sent into five-day isolation. The pacer revealed that it was during this period that he received racist abuse on social media.

The 25-year-old fast bowler was also fined an undisclosed amount and was given an official written warning.

He spent almost the entire second Test in his hotel room at Emirates Old Trafford, unable to have face-to-face contact with anyone.

He underwent two coronavirus tests in that period, both of which proved negative.

He has been cleared to re-join the England squad ahead of the third Test against West Indies.

Currently, the series between England and West Indies is tied at 1-1. If England has to retain the Wisden Trophy, then it needs to win the final Test.

The third and final Test will be played at Manchester from Friday, July 24.

Michael Kasprowicz quits Cricket Australia Board

Cricket Australia (CA) Chairman Earl Eddings has confirmed the resignation of Non-Executive Director, Michael Kasprowicz with immediate effect.

One of the longest-serving directors on the CA board, Kasprowicz made the call just weeks after former chief executive Kevin Roberts's controversial exit from the organisation.

In a statement to the Board, Kasprowicz advised of his intention to resign, wishing Australian Cricket well.

"As I did on the field, I believe I have given absolutely everything to this position and over the years have enjoyed the opportunity to represent every stakeholder of cricket in this country. The experience has been an honour and an absolute privilege, but now is the right time for me to step down," he added.

"Michael has been a servant of Australian Cricket as a former International player, ACA President, Interim CEO of Queensland Cricket and a member of the Board for eight years. He is a long-standing member of the cricket family and we thank him for his contribution," Eddings said in a statement.

Kasprowicz's departure means there is no male Test player left on the now eight-person board.