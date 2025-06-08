HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Buttler shines again as England down WI to seal T20 series

2 Minutes Read
June 08, 2025 23:36 IST

IMAGE: England's players celebrate a wicket during the second T20 International against West Indies in Bristol on Sunday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Jos Buttler top-scored again as England chased down an imposing target and beat West Indies by four wickets in the second T20 International on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead and seal the three-match series, continuing their excellent form under new captain Harry Brook.

Former captain Buttler's 47 from 36 balls at Bristol's County Ground came on the back of his 96 in the first T20 in Durham and set the platform for England to hunt down West Indies' total of 196/6 with nine balls to spare.

It was a second straight series victory for England under the captaincy of Brook after they secured a 3-0 series sweep in the ODI series.

Jacob Bethell hit a thrilling 26 from 10 balls, which included three sixes, as England spread the runs throughout the team with Ben Duckett (30), Brook (34) and Tom Banton (30) providing solid backup.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler on the attack. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

England, who won the toss and chose to bowl, got off to the perfect start with Luke Wood, who was the hosts' standout bowler with 2/25, striking Evin Lewis on the pads with the day's first delivery, but the tourists quickly steadied the ship.

 

Shai Hope took the fight to England with 49 off 38 balls, while Johnson Charles started patiently before he also fell just short of his half century, with 47 from 39 deliveries.

The West Indies innings threatened to stall at that point but a rollicking finish peppered with sixes from Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder saw them power to a healthy total, even considering the County Ground's short boundaries.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
