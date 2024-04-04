Buttler in a slump? Broad offers surprising advice

IMAGE: Jos Buttler has not been able to fire yet in this season. Photograph: BCCI

Stuart Broad, the retired England fast bowling legend, weighed in on the recent struggles of his former teammate Jos Buttler.

Buttler, the captain of England's cricket team, has been in a slump for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, failing to convert starts into big scores. Broad believes a change in mindset could be the key for Buttler to rediscover his form.

Having ended the last IPL with three ducks in a row, Buttler has not been able to fire yet in this season.

"He will be a bit frustrated that he has not converted his starts into big scores, but it is such a long tournament, there is plenty of time for him to strike. Ultimately, the biggest positive is that the team are three from three (in terms of wins)," Broad said.

"When you are playing in a winning team, that always gives you a boost. I have got no concerns as a former teammate of his, he is in a good place, he is happy, loves playing for Rajasthan Royals, (and) he is just waiting to get through that powerplay," he said.

The England great also spoke about the slump that five-time champions Mumbai Indians find themselves in. He said the only way Mumbai Indians can stop what is happening inside the stadiums — incessant jeering of skipper Hardik Pandya by fans — is by winning matches.

"As a player it doesn't bother you at all, to be honest. It's part and parcel of international and top-flight sport," Broad said.

"You don't necessarily get that sort of environment and hostile feeling on your home ground. But I don't think the atmosphere can affect you as a proven performer. You still need to go out and deliver your skill."

"Ultimately, Mumbai Indians is a winning franchise. It has got a winning mentality, and they're not winning. That's the most difficult thing they're coping with at the moment. What they need to do is just get back on winning ways," he said.

However, he has no such hope from Royal Challengers Bengaluru as he feels the side does not have enough fuel in the tank to go the distance.

"I don't think RCB will challenge this year for the trophy," he said.

"It is just my personal opinion; they have got the batting to make it. (Virat) Kohli looks in really good form, obviously a proven performer. (Glenn) Maxwell blows hot and cold, but he can win you games."

"...they haven't got the balance of the squad right in the auction, I don't think you can blame the players necessarily. It is probably more (about) the hierarchy that have got the auction slightly wrong and not probably the bowling attack to help them win," Broad said.