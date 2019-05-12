Buttler hits 110 off 55 balls as England edge Pakistan

Last updated on: May 12, 2019 10:28 IST

IMAGE: England's Jos Buttler celebrates after completing his hundred against Pakistan in the second ODI on Saturday. Paul Childs. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England batsman Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 110 off 55 balls as the hosts beat Pakistan by 12 runs in a thrilling run-packed second One-Day International on Saturday.

Buttler's blitzkrieg and half-centuries by Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and skipper Eoin Morgan helped England to a huge total of 373 for three wickets in 50 overs.

Pakistan, who made their best ever score when chasing in ODIs, fell short despite Fakhar Zaman's superb 138 as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after the first game was washed out.

Asked to bat first on a flat pitch, England laid a solid platform for Buttler to build on, with Roy scoring 87 and Bairstow 51 in a 115-run opening partnership.

Joe Root fell for 40 following a brief rain interruption, bringing Morgan and Buttler together and the pair put on 162 for the fourth wicket with the captain contributing an unbeaten 71 off 48 balls.

Buttler did most of the big hitting, smashing nine sixes and six fours en route to his eighth ODI century and getting there with a fierce hit over the ropes which the new father celebrated by rocking his bat in his hands.

But Pakistan, whose previous highest score batting second was 344-8 in a loss to India in 2004, were not giving up without a fight.

Zaman took the attack to the bowlers, hitting four sixes and 12 fours before he was caught by Buttler off Chris Woakes to leave Pakistan at 227 for two.

Fifties from Babar Azam and Asif Ali and captain Sarfraz Ahmed's unbeaten 41 took Pakistan close to their target but England hung on for the win as they continue preparations for the World Cup on home soil starting later this month.

Ambris ton helps Windies make record chase against Ireland

Sunil Ambris's maiden One-Day International hundred saw the West Indies complete their highest successful ODI run chase as they beat Ireland by five wickets in Dublin.

Ambris made 148, off just 126 balls including 19 fours and a six, as the West Indies surpassed Ireland's total of 327 for five with 13 deliveries remaining on Saturday.

The West Indies, who unlike Ireland have qualified for the upcoming World Cup in England and Wales, were behind the run-rate at 112 for two in the 20th over.

But a third-wicket stand of 128 between Ambris, playing only his fourth ODI, and Roston Chase (46) helped get the tourists back on track.

Not even a three-wicket haul from Ireland's former England fast bowler Boyd Rankin was sufficient to deny the two-time World Cup-winners, with Jonathan Carter (43 not out) and captain Jason Holder (36) seeing the West Indies to their second triangular series win over the tournament hosts.

Earlier, Andrew Balbirnie scored a brilliant hundred of his own in an Ireland total of 327 for five.

Balbirnie scored 135 from 124 balls and registered his fourth ODI hundred, passing 3,000 runs for Ireland in the process.

He received good support came from Paul Stirling (77) and Kevin O'Brien, who smashed 63 off 40 balls that included three consecutive sixes off paceman Holder.

West Indies' victory moved them above Bangladesh in the tri-series standings, and left Ireland without a win after three matches.

Ireland will now need to beat Bangladesh next week and hope other results go their way if they are to reach the final.

West Indies open their World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Nottingham on May 31.