Bumrah's Hilarious 'Diwali Bonus' Moment Goes Viral

Bumrah's Hilarious 'Diwali Bonus' Moment Goes Viral

October 16, 2025 11:32 IST

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was fuming as photographers jostled for snaps the moment he stepped out. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah had fans in splits when he hilariously fumed at paparazzi calling him their ‘Diwali bonus’ outside Mumbai airport on Wednesday.

A video that quickly went viral on social media captures the India star visibly fuming as photographers jostled for snaps the moment he stepped out.

‘Maine bulaya hi nahi. Tum kisi aur ke liye aaye ho, aa rahe honge wo (I didn’t call you; you must have come for someone else),’ Bumrah snapped, reminding them.

 

Attempting to lighten the mood, one photographer joked, ‘Bumrah bhai, aap bonus mein mile ho humein Diwali ke’ (Bumrah bhai, you’re our Diwali bonus).’ But even the festive humour didn’t sway the pacer, who continued, ‘Arey bhai, meri gaadi ke paas jaane do mujhe’ (Please let me go to my car).

Bumrah, who has been rested for the ODI leg of India’s upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, was returning home to Mumbai after the conclusion of the two-match Test series in Delhi against the West Indies.

