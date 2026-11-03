Bumrah, WTC Points and a Tight Schedule: Gill Explains India's Call

India's ODI captain Shubman Gill has shed light on Jasprit Bumrah's ODI absence, India's Test priorities and the thinking behind selecting taller fast bowlers for the New Zealand series.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah joined the India A squad ahead of the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A on Tuesday morning. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Key Points Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the ODI series against New Zealand to ensure his availability and fitness for the crucial Test matches.

The decision to rest key players for Tests is influenced by the tight scheduling between formats and the importance of the World Test Championship standings.

India's strategy for ODI pace bowling focuses on selecting taller bowlers who can generate extra bounce, making it difficult for batters, especially with an older ball.

The aim of this bowling strategy is to restrict scoring and create wicket-taking opportunities during the middle overs of an ODI.

Players selected for the Test squad will miss the final two ODIs to prepare for the longer format, highlighting the team's focus on Test success.

India's ODI captain Shubman Gill backed the team management's decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah from the One-dayers against New Zealand keeping the Test matches in mind. Bumrah, who was not included in the ODI squad, will return to lead India's bowling attack in the Test series. The first Test is scheduled to begin on November 19 in Wellington.

'Both formats are equally important. If it were up to me and all the players were fit, I would have liked the entire squad that we are considering for the World Cup to get an opportunity to play all the matches. However, we also have to keep in mind that the two Test matches are extremely important,' Gill told reporters at a pre-match presser on Tuesday.

Prioritising Test Cricket and Player Management

'If there had been a T20 series between the ODI and Test assignments, we would have had the opportunity to play all five matches. But because the ODI and Test series are scheduled so close to each other, managing the players becomes difficult. The World Test Championship scenario has also become very interesting following the recent Australia-South Africa series, which has made the points table more competitive,' he added.

He added that players selected for the Test squad would have to miss the final two ODIs to prepare for the longer format, as India look to strengthen their position in the WTC standings. 'Hopefully, if we perform well in the Test series and then against Australia when they tour India, we will have a good opportunity to strengthen our position. That is why both formats are important to us. Unfortunately, because of the scheduling overlap, players who are part of the Test squad will have to miss the final two ODIs,' he added.

India's Pace Bowling Philosophy

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar is one of five pacers in the squad for the ODIs in New Zealand . Photograph: BCCI/X

Heading into the series with a new and young pace bowling line-up, Gill explained that India's preference for taller bowlers stems from their ability to generate extra bounce and challenge batters, particularly when the ball gets older and offers little seam or swing movement. He stressed that having bowlers who can use pace and bounce to restrict scoring and create wicket-taking opportunities during the middle overs is a key part of India's bowling strategy.

India's pace attack for the series comprises Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi.

'What I feel is that when the ball gets older, and there is not much seam or swing movement on offer, the challenge is how to make things difficult for the batters. You can do that either through the assistance available from the pitch, such as seam movement, which makes it difficult for batters to score, or by using pace and bounce to challenge them,' he added.

'So, the idea is to identify bowlers who can make scoring difficult for the opposition and give us the best possible opportunity to take wickets during the middle overs. That has been the thinking behind this approach,' he concluded.

Series Context and Outlook

The ODI series follows an entertaining five-match T20I contest, in which India secured a 3-0 lead by winning the first three matches before New Zealand staged a strong comeback to claim the final two games and finish the series 3-2.

The hosts will now look to carry their winning momentum into the 50-over format and take an early lead in the ODI series, while India will be keen to bounce back and begin the next leg of the tour on a winning note.