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Bumrah, Pant in line to feature in third India A Test against New Zealand A

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V October 26, 2026 20:01 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Jasprit Bumrah is likely to feature in the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A, while Rishabh Pant is also in contention as both prepare for India’s upcoming Test series.

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has not played since helping India win gold at the Asian Games in Japan in September. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Jasprit Bumrah is likely to play the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A from November 7 as he completes mandatory return-to-play protocols at the BCCI’s CoE.
  • Bumrah has not played since India’s Asian Games gold-medal campaign and was rested for the West Indies home series and ongoing New Zealand white-ball matches.
  • Rishabh Pant is in contention after resuming light training following a side strain, but has yet to return to wicketkeeping practice.
  • Both players are in India’s squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19 in Wellington and followed by the Christchurch Test from November 27. 

Premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to feature in the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A, while Rishabh Pant is also in contention for a place in the playing XI for the match, starting November 7 in Lincoln, according to a report.

Both players are currently training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. Pant arrived at the facility on Friday, while Bumrah reached there on Monday.

"Bumrah's CoE visit is to fulfil the obligatory return-to-play conditions for all players ahead of any series before he takes the flight to New Zealand on November 1," Cricinfo said in a report.

Bumrah, who was part of India's gold-medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games in Japan in September, has not played since the tournament.

He was rested for the home white-ball series against the West Indies, as well as the T20I and ODI matches on the ongoing New Zealand tour.

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Pant in Contention But Yet to Resume Wicketkeeping

Pant was sidelined after picking up a side strain during the Irani Cup in early October, where he captained Rest of India to a win over Jammu and Kashmir.

The injury also forced him to miss Delhi's Ranji Trophy opener and the first two four-day matches against New Zealand A.

According to the report, Pant has resumed light training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, with batting drills forming part of his programme, but has not yet resumed wicket-keeping.

Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra was brought in for the first two matches in Pant's absence.

 

Kushagra was also named as cover for Ishan Kishan in the ongoing T20I series after the Jharkhand captain sustained a right adductor strain.

Both Bumrah and Pant are part of India's squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand, scheduled to be played in Wellington from November 19 to 23 and in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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Jasprit BumrahNew ZealandRishabh PantIndiaAsian Games

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