Bumrah is back - 'They should be worried'

India has won two of their last three matches at the venue during their previous three tours.

Former Indian pacer Varun Aaron said that the England batting unit is not going to be "very comfortable" heading into the third Test against India at Lord's, as the return of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will intensify the threat posed by the Indian pace attack.

Bumrah's return to the side was confirmed by skipper Shubman Gill after the series-levelling win at Edgbaston. With Mohammed Siraj in fine form after picking up seven wickets in the second Test — including a six-wicket haul in the first innings — and Akash Deep claiming ten wickets, with six of them coming in the second innings, the prospect of playing Bumrah, Siraj, and Akash together looks extremely exciting from India’s point of view and really scary for England.

"I don’t think England's batters are going to be very comfortable heading into Lord's, especially after the way Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep bowled in the last Test. And now, with a resurgent Jasprit Bumrah coming back into the side, the threat only intensifies," Aaron said on JioCinema.

He also said that spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has not "missed his mark at all" while bowling, despite not being among the top wicket-takers in the series.

"Washington Sundar has looked solid too. Even Prasidh Krishna, in that final spell on Day 5 at Edgbaston — especially at the start of the day — showed significant progress. He looked like a bowler who wants to hit his areas consistently, rather than just float the ball in. That intent makes a big difference," he added.

In the first Test, Bumrah had to handle a heavy workload, with his inexperienced counterparts leaking too many runs. He bowled nearly 44 overs in the match and took a five-wicket haul in the first innings, including the prized scalp of Joe Root. In the second innings, while defending 371 runs, he went wicketless despite his best efforts.

So far in the series, Siraj has taken nine wickets at an average of 33.33 in two Tests. Akash Deep took a ten-for in the only Test he has played. Jadeja (two wickets) and Sundar (one wicket) have also contributed with the ball.