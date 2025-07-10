HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Bumrah is back - 'They should be worried'

Bumrah is back - 'They should be worried'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 10, 2025 11:12 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: India has won two of their last three matches at the venue during their previous three tours. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former Indian pacer Varun Aaron said that the England batting unit is not going to be "very comfortable" heading into the third Test against India at Lord's, as the return of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will intensify the threat posed by the Indian pace attack.

Bumrah's return to the side was confirmed by skipper Shubman Gill after the series-levelling win at Edgbaston. With Mohammed Siraj in fine form after picking up seven wickets in the second Test — including a six-wicket haul in the first innings — and Akash Deep claiming ten wickets, with six of them coming in the second innings, the prospect of playing Bumrah, Siraj, and Akash together looks extremely exciting from India’s point of view and really scary for England.

 

Notably, India has won two of their last three matches at the venue during their previous three tours.

"I don’t think England's batters are going to be very comfortable heading into Lord's, especially after the way Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep bowled in the last Test. And now, with a resurgent Jasprit Bumrah coming back into the side, the threat only intensifies," Aaron said on JioCinema.

He also said that spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has not "missed his mark at all" while bowling, despite not being among the top wicket-takers in the series.

"Washington Sundar has looked solid too. Even Prasidh Krishna, in that final spell on Day 5 at Edgbaston — especially at the start of the day — showed significant progress. He looked like a bowler who wants to hit his areas consistently, rather than just float the ball in. That intent makes a big difference," he added.

In the first Test, Bumrah had to handle a heavy workload, with his inexperienced counterparts leaking too many runs. He bowled nearly 44 overs in the match and took a five-wicket haul in the first innings, including the prized scalp of Joe Root. In the second innings, while defending 371 runs, he went wicketless despite his best efforts.

So far in the series, Siraj has taken nine wickets at an average of 33.33 in two Tests. Akash Deep took a ten-for in the only Test he has played. Jadeja (two wickets) and Sundar (one wicket) have also contributed with the ball.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bumrah Takes Over Wimbledon Spotlight
Bumrah Takes Over Wimbledon Spotlight
SEE: Bumrah And Thakur's Playful Banter
SEE: Bumrah And Thakur's Playful Banter
'Gill is not an auto-pilot captain, which I admire'
'Gill is not an auto-pilot captain, which I admire'
Rishabh Pant slams 'irritating' Dukes ball
Rishabh Pant slams 'irritating' Dukes ball
Jadeja, Rahul, Siraj target milestones at Lord's
Jadeja, Rahul, Siraj target milestones at Lord's

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rush Hour: 8 Cities With Super Crowded Commuter Trains

webstory image 2

Korean Egg Drop Sandwich: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Earlier Avatars Of Superman

VIDEOS

PM Modi conferred with Namibia's highest civilian award2:46

PM Modi conferred with Namibia's highest civilian award

Heavy rains trigger severe waterlogging, traffic chaos in Gurugram4:41

Heavy rains trigger severe waterlogging, traffic chaos in...

CM Yogi joins 'Vriksharopan Mahabhiyan 2025' in Gorakhpur0:55

CM Yogi joins 'Vriksharopan Mahabhiyan 2025' in Gorakhpur

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD