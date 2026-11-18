Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant return, Shubman Gill has more fast bowlers than he can pick, and a team that has lost its last three away Tests against New Zealand has a real chance to put that right.

IMAGE: Captain Shubman Gill faces some big selection calls ahead of the first Test. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India will begin their Test series against New Zealand on November 19 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, aiming to reverse a poor historical record at the venue.

Captain Shubman Gill faces a 'good headache' in selecting four fast bowlers from six specialists, with Jasprit Bumrah's return confirmed.

Rishabh Pant is fit and set to return as wicketkeeper-batsman at No. 5, looking to score a Test century in New Zealand.

India's history at the Basin Reserve is challenging, with only one win in eight Tests, dating back to 1968.

India have won the ODI and T20 series in New Zealand but nobody in the camp is treating that as a guide to what comes next.

On Thursday, November 19, India begin their Test series at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, where the mood will be very different.

It will be India's first Test tour of New Zealand since 2019-2020 and their first meeting with the Black Caps since the 3-0 series defeat at home in 2024.

The history at this ground is not kind either. India have won one of their eight Tests at the Basin Reserve and that was in 1968.

But this time Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant return, Shubman Gill has more fast bowlers than he can pick, and a team that has lost its last three away Tests against New Zealand has a real chance to put that right.

Too Many Fast Bowlers and No One's Complaining

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah returns to India's Test side for the series against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Shubman Gill has already settled on a plan: Seven batters, four fast bowlers, one spinner. What he hasn't done is name the four and he admits that's a problem.

'Honestly, it's a bit of a headache but good kind of headache to have,' he told reporters on Tuesday.

'We definitely want four fast-bowling options, but we are still deciding which are those fast bowlers, and we want to cover all the aspects.'

There are six specialist pacers in the 16-man squad, but only one name is locked in. Jasprit Bumrah returns to lead the attack after sitting out the white-ball legs of the tour. He last played a Test in Guwahati against South Africa in November 2025.

Mohammed Siraj, the next most experienced of the lot, is likely to keep his place. After that it gets interesting. Gurnoor Brar, the young quick from Punjab, was India's top wicket-taker in the ODIs and was named Player of the Series, so it's hard to leave him out.

Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj may have the edge because they can also bat a bit. Prasidh Krishna is a strong option too. Nitish Kumar Reddy could come in as a seam-bowling all-rounder.

Gill was clear about what he's looking for.

'We have seen at times on day three, four and five, the wicket, especially with the old ball, does go a little bit flat. So from our fast-bowling unit, we would want someone who has pace, someone who can hit the areas consistently, and then obviously going in with one spinner to control from one end, because it won't be easy to bowl against the wind if the wind is strong.'

Pant's Back and the Batting Has a Few Puzzles

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is confident Rishabh Pant's experience will make him a key player in the New Zealand Tests. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant is fit again after the side strain he picked up in the Irani Cup. He'll keep wicket and bat at No. 5. He hasn't played much lately, but Gill isn't worried.

'He scored hundreds all over the world,' he said.

'As a wicketkeeper, he scored hundred in Australia, South Africa, and England. This is probably the only country where he hasn't. So I think he'll also be looking forward to that.'

At No. 3, Devdutt Padikkal looks set to get the nod over B Sai Sudharsan, which seems a bit harsh. Sudharsan scored a couple of hundreds at that position in the last Test series against Sri Lanka, and then made 199 for India A in Lincoln against New Zealand A.

Ravindra Jadeja is also a certain starter.

The real toss-up is at No. 7, between Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar. Jurel captained India A in the three unofficial Tests and made a century and a fifty in the last two. Sundar's bowling gives him a small advantage.

India could even leave both out and play Nitish as the extra batter.

K L Rahul is Gill's vice-captain, but there's no word yet on who opens.

What Will the Pitch Do?

There may be a green tinge on the surface, but New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, who is back after dislocating his shoulder, doesn't think it's anything to worry about.

'Typically, a lot of people say about Test cricket, New Zealand always plays a bit better than it looks,' he said.

'I think the grass coverage and the green tinge sort of makes us wonder what's it going to do? Is it going to nip, bounce or seam? But that's a standard Test wicket.'

He expects the new ball to do its thing, and then for batters who settle in to be rewarded.

'You've seen some fantastic scores and great games of cricket played here at the Basin in the last few years. So I expect it to be a good wicket, as it always is. Nice bounce, nice carry. But yeah, it's Test cricket in New Zealand. You're always going to have probably the seamers dominating with a bit of chipping in from the spinners.'

India's History at the Basin Reserve

Tests Won Lost Drawn 8 1 5 2 Match-by-match results Winner Margin Loser Start date India 8 wickets New Zealand February 29, 1968 New Zealand Innings & 33 runs India February 13, 1976 New Zealand 62 runs India February 21, 1981 New Zealand 4 wickets India December 26, 1998 New Zealand 10 wickets India December 12, 2002 – Draw – April 3, 2009 – Draw – February 14, 2014 New Zealand 10 wickets India February 21, 2020

It's not a happy one.

India have played eight Tests at this ground and won just one, by 8 wickets back in February 1968. They've lost five and drawn two.

The most recent visit, in February 2020, ended in a 10-wicket defeat under Virat Kohli.

The highest score by an Indian here is Gautam Gambhir's 167 off 257 balls in April 2009, and Gambhir is now the head coach.

Tom Latham's New Zealand will fancy their chances against a side they have beaten repeatedly and India will want a quick start in Wellington to get the series going.

When and Where to Watch

The match starts at 11 am local time, which is 3:30 am IST on Thursday. In India it's live on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.

Who do you think should be part of the Indian team for the opening Test match against New Zealand?

Please select your team from the list below and do post your playing XI in the message board below:

Shubman Gill (Captain)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

K L Rahul (Vice Captain)

Devdutt Padikkal

Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper)

Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper)

Ravindra Jadeja

Anshul Kamboj

Jasprit Bumrah

Prasidh Krishna

Akash Deep

B Sai Sudharsan

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Mohammed Siraj



Gurnoor Brar