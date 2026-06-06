Bumrah, Hardik rested as India focus on WTC, ODI WC

India have rested Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya from the Ireland and England tours as selectors prioritise the pacer's role in the World Test Championship and Pandya's importance to India's ODI World Cup plans.

IMAGE: Selectors believe keeping Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya fit for major assignments outweighs short-term T20 commitments. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said Bumrah is being preserved primarily for Tests and ODI cricket.

India face a crucial stretch in the World Test Championship with series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia.

Bumrah is expected to return during the Asian Games later this year.

Pandya's workload will be managed with a focus on the 50-over format and the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The national selection panel on Saturday excluded premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the squads to tour Ireland and England in a strong indication that the wisemen are largely reserving their services for Tests and ODIs in the coming season.

Bumrah and Pandya were a shadow of themselves in the recent IPL 2026 for Mumbai Indians after being on the field since late last year playing several T20 games, including a triumphant campaign in the World Cup, warranting a careful handling of the duo.

Aim to keep Jasprit Bumrah fit for Tests and ODIs

Bumrah will return to action during the Asian Games to be held from September 17 to October 3, but chief selector Ajit Agarkar made it clear that the pacer will be used more in longer formats.

"Yeah, and also one-day World Cup, like T20 (format) was in the last World Cup...we know how important he is," Agarkar replied when he was asked if Bumrah was being preserved for Test assignments.

"The WTC cycle...we've still got a chance to (qualify for the final) if we play well enough over these next nine Tests, if we can have Jasprit play majority of those games and still keep him fit and healthy, it's always a (great) thing," he added.

India are set to tour Sri Lanka and New Zealand for two Tests each before taking on Australia in a five-match series at home, which would determine their qualification for the final of the 2025-2027 World Test Championship cycle.

The Shubman Gill-led side is languishing at the sixth spot behind Bangladesh in the table and they will require Bumrah firing from all cylinders to revive the campaign.

"There's a lot of T20 cricket, you can always bring him back. (In the) Asian Games, he will be there. The main aim is to try and keep him fit for the Test and the one-dayers," Agarkar said.

Agarkar optimistic of India making WTC final

The former India pacer said "worry" was not the right word for India's current position in the WTC table but said he would like to see the team do better.

"I don't know whether worry is the right word. I think (the) England (tour) was good and the South African series probably didn't go to plan. But, we still have a chance (to reach the final) if we play well enough and we know we've got the players but, we've got to play better," he said.

Selectors turn attention to Nitish Reddy for T20Is

Unlike Bumrah, Pandya's chances of returning to the T20 establishment looks slimmer as Agarkar made it clear that he will be used more in the 50-over format.

"He is a part of the one-day squad right now in (the) Afghanistan (series). Like Bumrah, if we can get him playing well and keep him fit for one-day cricket -- I don't think he's played one-day cricket for a while -- that is, at this point, the main objective," said Agarkar.

"We can always bring him back. It also gives us an opportunity to give someone like Nitish Reddy a few opportunities with T20 cricket. So, there will be a little bit of rest and rotation with regards to T20 (in Pandya's case)," he said.

Pandya, whose last ODI appearance was in last year's Champions Trophy, remains a key asset in one-day format, asserted Agarkar.

"But, the main objective is to see if he (Pandya) can start playing well and stay healthy with 50-over cricket with the World Cup in a year and a half, around that sort of time. It gives us a lot of balance," Agarkar said.

"The World Cup is in South Africa, if he is bowling well enough. We'll assess how we go in the next few months, that's primarily the reason at this point," he added.