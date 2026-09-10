Bumrah back! Harshit Rana out as Yash Thakur gets call

Yash Thakur steps in for Harshit Rana, and key players Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Reddy, and Washington Sundar receive fitness clearance for the upcoming Afghanistan T20I series and Asian Games.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah and Yash Thakur get a boost as India update their squad. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Yash Thakur Replaces Injured Harshit Rana In India's T20I Squad.

Jasprit Bumrah Cleared For Afghanistan T20Is And Asian Games.

All-rounders Nitish Reddy And Washington Sundar Also Fit For Upcoming Series.

India To Play Three T20Is Against Afghanistan Starting September 13.

India's Asian Games Cricket Campaign Begins On September 28.

Yash Thakur on Thursday replaced injured fast bowler Harshit Rana, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was cleared to play in India's upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan and the Asian Games.

Rana, who last played for India on the England tour, had been recovering from a hamstring injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. However, he sustained a new injury -- a thigh strain -- while bowling during a match simulation on Monday. "The fast bowler was progressing well during his rehab. He sustained a rectus femoris strain while bowling during a match simulation on September 7 and has subsequently been ruled out," a BCCI media release said.

Squad Changes And Player Fitness Updates

The 27-year-old Thakur from Vidarbha recently made his T20I debut during India's tour of Zimbabwe in July. He played two matches and took four wickets. He has featured in 50 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches, picking up 81 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.04.

Bumrah, on the other hand, has been out of action since India's ODI tour to England in July with a left knee injury. He had been named in the squad subject to fitness clearance. Alongside Bumrah, all-rounders Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar have also been cleared for the two assignments.

Upcoming Fixtures For Team India

India take on Afghanistan in three T20Is in Delhi starting September 13. After the Afghanistan series, India play a one-off game against Japan in Tokyo on September 22. They open their Asian Games campaign on September 28.

Updated Squads:

India's updated squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur

India squad for the 2026 Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur.