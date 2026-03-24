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Bumrah Absent from MI Training Camp Ahead of IPL 2026

By REDIFF CRICKET
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March 24, 2026 12:24 IST

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Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is yet to join MI's pre-season training camp.

The reason for Jasprit Bumrah's delay joining MI's camp is yet to be known

IMAGE: The reason for Jasprit Bumrah's delay joining MI's camp is yet to be known. Photograph: BCCI

The Mumbai Indians training has kicked off ahead of the Indian Premier League, but one person is conspicuous by his absence.

MI lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

According to The Times of India newspaper, it is not known if Bumrah's visit to the COE is due to an injury or a routine check-up.

Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene had earlier revealed that India's T20 World Cup-winning players were given an extended break.

MI open their IPL 2026 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, March 29.

 
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