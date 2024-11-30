News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Brook, pacers put England in charge on Day 3

Brook, pacers put England in charge on Day 3

November 30, 2024 09:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chris Woakes celebrates the wicket of Tom Latham.

IMAGE: England pacer Chris Woakes celebrates the wicket of Tom Latham during Day 3 of the first Test in Christchurch on Saturday. Photograph: England Cricket/X

England took charge of the first Test against New Zealand on Saturday, riding Harry Brook's 171 to a first-innings lead of 151 before reducing the Black Caps to 62/2 at tea on day three in Christchurch.

New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway departed cheaply, leaving Kane Williamson, who scored his 9,000th Test run on his way to an unbeaten 26 at the break, and Rachin Ravindra (23 not out) at the crease still 89 runs in arrears.

Five dropped catches helped Brook to his match-turning tally and skipper Ben Stokes also benefited from a few as he provided the glue for a series of partnerships that pushed the visitors to 499 in response to New Zealand's 348.

Matt Henry (4/84) had Brook caught behind and finally winkled out Stokes for 80 but England's tail wagged hard with Gus Atkinson adding 48 runs off 36 balls and Brydon Carse an unbeaten 33 from 24.

Ben Stokes and Harry Brook

IMAGE: Harry Brook and Ben Stokes put on 159 runs for the sixth wicket to power England to a huge total. Photograph: England Cricket/X

England seamer Chris Woakes failed to take a wicket in the first innings but quickly put that right with a fine delivery that straightened on skipper Latham with Brook taking the catch in the slips.

Conway's recent form slump continued as, on eight, he pulled a Carse delivery to Atkinson at mid-on and the England seamer showed the hosts how it is done with an acrobatic catch.

Earlier, Brook resumed on 132 with England 319/5 and played with great freedom as he and Stokes put on 159 for the sixth wicket.

Defying the new ball, he punched his 13th four through covers to move past the 150 mark before blasting a huge six on to a grandstand roof.

 

By the time he got an edge on a Henry delivery, Brook had scored 15 fours and three sixes in his 197-ball knock to take his batting average in three Tests in New Zealand to 100.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Haven't Experienced Anything Like Bumrah'
'Haven't Experienced Anything Like Bumrah'
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'
'I really enjoy watching Virat Kohli'
'I really enjoy watching Virat Kohli'
Rain delays start of India's warm-up match in Canberra
Rain delays start of India's warm-up match in Canberra
Norris on pole for Qatar sprint, McLaren edge Ferrari
Norris on pole for Qatar sprint, McLaren edge Ferrari
Can We Wish Away Any Part Of Our Life?
Can We Wish Away Any Part Of Our Life?
No tie-up with AAP in Delhi polls: Congress
No tie-up with AAP in Delhi polls: Congress

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
ICC warns Pakistan to accept Hybrid Model or...
ICC warns Pakistan to accept Hybrid Model or...
ABD Thinks Kohli Will Lead RCB
ABD Thinks Kohli Will Lead RCB

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances