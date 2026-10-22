Brook Breaks Gill's Record With Fastest ODI Double Ton

Harry Brook's historic performance as the England captain smashes the fastest ODI double-century in Rawalpindi, breaking records with an incredible 202 runs off 116 balls.

IMAGE: England captain Harry Brook celebrates after smashing a record-breaking double-century. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Key Points Harry Brook scored an astonishing 202 runs off just 116 balls in England's ODI clash in Rawalpindi.

He became the first Englishman to achieve an ODI double-century, reaching the landmark in 114 balls.

Brook's knock broke Shubman Gill's record for the fastest double ton in the ODI format.

His innings, featuring 21 fours and 10 sixes, set new records for the highest individual ODI score by an English batter and at the Rawalpindi venue.

Brook brought up his second hundred in just 39 balls, showcasing remarkable power-hitting.

Harry Brook delivered a breathtaking exhibition of power-hitting, smashing 202 off just 116 balls to script history in England's ODI clash in Rawalpindi.

The England captain became the first Englishman to score an ODI double-century, reaching the landmark in just 114 balls to break Shubman Gill's record for the fastest double ton in the format.

Brook's Record-Breaking Innings

His breathtaking knock, studded with 21 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 174.14, was a masterclass in fearless batting.

Brook made the difficult look ridiculously easy, taking on the bowlers with remarkable confidence and finding boundaries at will. He brought up his second hundred in just 39 balls, turning an already impressive innings into an extraordinary one.

The England skipper's double-century rewrote the record books in Rawalpindi. He registered the highest individual ODI score by an English batter, became England's first player to score an ODI double-century and set a new record for the highest ODI score at the venue. He also became the first Englishman to score an ODI century in Rawalpindi.

It was an innings packed with power, intent and incredible timing -- one that will be remembered as one of the finest in ODI cricket.