Broad wants this pacer included in Indian setup ASAP!

Mayank Yadav can be fast-tracked into international cricket, India have got something special: Stuart Broad

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

Indian pace sensation Mayank Yadav does not need to go through the domestic grind and can be fast-tracked into international cricket which will toughen up his body for the inevitable injury breakdowns, feels England fast bowling great Stuart Broad.

Broad, who retired from all formats last year with 604 Test wickets, feels that like him, Yadav too can learn at the highest level by starting young but must also brace himself for the ups and downs.

"I don't think he needs to come through a grind of playing (domestic) cricket, his body will naturally harden up with the quality of cricket he is going to play," Broad, a member of the Star Sports Incredible Star Cast, told PTI in an exclusive interaction at the channel's studio in Mumbai.

"He has got a really smooth run up, he has got a brace front-leg delivery (when the bowler's leg acts as a brake to help transfer the run up speed into action), he knows the line and length, he is trying to bowl and has genuine pace," he said.

"The best learning place for any young bowler is as high a standard as you could possibly play. I did a lot of my learning at international cricket, played at a young age, he is learning on the job in the IPL, playing against the best — that is just the best place to learn.

Broad said expediting the 21-year-old to top-flight cricket would only work in his favour, since India have "got something special" in him.

"I would be very tempted to get him in and around the Indian setup, just not necessarily (he) has to play, just to learn from the quality of players that they have because India have got something special on their hands if they manage him well," he said.

Broad, however, said Yadav will have to prepare himself for the tough challenges that every player faces.

"Yes, he is going to pick up injuries, he is going to have time out of the game because of the genuine pace that he bowls, but he looks in fantastic rhythm. Two Player of the Match (awards) in his first two IPL games is almost unheard of as a fast bowler," he said.

"I expect him to play all three formats. I am sure he swings the red ball just judging by his seam position with the white, but we also need to manage expectations around him. He is not going to get a Player of the Match every single game," Broad added.