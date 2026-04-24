South Asian Cricket's Impact In Britain Showcased At Lord's

A new exhibition at Lord's Cricket Ground celebrates the rich history and profound impact of British Asian cricket on the sport in the UK.

IMAGE: The exhibition ranges from cricket equipment and clothing used by South Asian cricketers in Britain, to great cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar who came to play club and county cricket in England and inspired new generations. Photograph: Lord's Cricket Ground/X

Key Points New exhibition at Lord's celebrates the contribution of the South Asian community to British cricket.

The exhibition features cricket equipment, clothing, and stories of South Asian cricketers in Britain.

The MCC Museum's Community Gallery hosts the exhibition, highlighting diverse communities' bonds with cricket.

The exhibition is divided into four categories: Breaking New Ground, Finding New Heroes, Reaching the Pinnacle, and Batting in the Multiverse.

A new exhibition showcasing the impact the South Asian community has had on cricket in Britain opened at the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Museum at Lord's Cricket Ground in London this week.

'The Many Worlds of British Asian Cricket' in the Community Gallery at the MCC Museum will now mark the starting point of the Lord's tours until next year.

Exploring South Asian Cricketers' Journeys

The exhibition ranges from cricket equipment and clothing used by South Asian cricketers in Britain, who have risen to the very top of the game, to great cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar who came to play club and county cricket in England and inspired new generations.

"This exhibition offers a unique insight into a rich cricketing culture that is both South Asian in character and at the same time part of the fabric of English cricket," said Neil Robinson, MCC's Head of Heritage & Collections.

The Community Gallery is a dedicated space on the ground floor of the MCC Museum for rotating displays about different communities' bonds with the game of cricket.

Celebrating British Asian Contributions to Cricket

"This exhibition is a powerful celebration of the profound contribution British Asian communities have made to cricket in this country. From grassroots clubs to the international stage, these stories are an essential part of the game's heritage, and we are proud to provide a space in our Community Gallery to share and honour them at Lord's," said Robert Lawson, MCC Chief Executive & Secretary.

The exhibition has been co-curated by Prashant Kidambi, Professor of Colonial Urban History at the University of Leicester, and Dr Amerdeep Panesar, Senior Manager of Diverse Communities at the England and Wales Cricket Board, drawing on his PhD research into the untold stories of British Asian cricket from grassroots to international level.

Unveiling Untold Stories of Cricket Heritage

"British Asian cricket has been an integral, though often neglected, part of English cricket. By recovering this forgotten story, we hope to enthuse other communities to collect and communicate their own cricketing histories. And there is no better place than the Home of Cricket to present those stories," said Professor Kidambi.

"The exhibition offers an important window into the incredible and largely untold stories and history of South Asian cricket in England. It is a tribute to the pioneers and communities who turned local parks into sacred ground, weaving the vibrant threads of their heritage into the very fabric of cricket in this country," added Dr Panesar.

The varied collection incorporates the crests of numerous grassroots cricket clubs into its design, as an illustration of the rich mixture of identities expressed by British Asian players through cricket.

It is divided along four categories of Breaking New Ground; Finding New Heroes; Reaching the Pinnacle; and Batting in the Multiverse, with the final section highlighting the sheer diversity of the game today.

Besides being part of the regular Tour of Lord's, access to the MCC Museum is free to all ticket holders on most match days.