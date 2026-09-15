McCullum: Pietersen Must Challenge England's White-Ball Setup

England's white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum has tasked newly-appointed mentor Kevin Pietersen with actively challenging the team's strategies and suggesting improvements, aiming to leverage his vast experience and "incredible pedigree as a player" to enhance the squad's performance ahead of the ODI World Cup.

IMAGE: England mentor Kevin Pietersen speaks with coach Brendon McCullum and captain Harry Brook at a practice session on Monday. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Brendon McCullum has appointed Kevin Pietersen as a mentor for England's white-ball squad, encouraging him to challenge existing methods.

Pietersen's role extends through a busy period, including the upcoming ODI World Cup.

McCullum wants Pietersen to provide broad insights across the team environment, not just focus on specific skillsets.

Pietersen's "incredible pedigree as a player" and energy are seen as valuable assets to the coaching staff.

England is set to host Sri Lanka in a three-match T20 series, followed by three ODIs.

England's white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum said he wants newly-appointed mentor Kevin Pietersen to shake things up and has encouraged the former Ashes and Twenty20 World Cup-winning batter to speak up if he has ideas on how to improve the side.

Pietersen's Role and Impact

Pietersen was appointed last week and joined the coaching staff ahead of the series against Sri Lanka, with his involvement extending through a busy period culminating in next year's one-day international World Cup. "He's obviously got an incredible pedigree as a player and a lot of guys grew up idolising Kev. He's brought a ton of energy to the setup within the last 24 hours," McCullum told reporters on Monday.

Challenging the Status Quo

"I've mentioned to him that I don't want him to be buried in one specific skillset. I want him to look across the environment and challenge me privately around ways we can improve or things we can do differently." England host Sri Lanka in a three-match T20 series beginning later on Tuesday, before taking them on in three ODIs.