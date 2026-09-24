Breetzke's ton spurs South Africa to big win over Australia in opening ODI

Matthew Breetzke's magnificent century propelled South Africa to a commanding 67-run victory over Australia in the opening One-Day International, as the tourists' chase crumbled under pressure.

IMAGE: Matthew Breetzke scored 112 off 106 balls as South Africa beat Australia by 67 runs in the ODI series opener in Durban on Thursday. Photograph: ProteasMenCSA/X

Key Points Matthew Breetzke's superb 112 guided South Africa to a 67-run victory over Australia in the first ODI.

Australia's chase of 298 collapsed, losing nine wickets for 101 runs, finishing on 230 all out.

Marco Jansen contributed a crucial 75 runs and took a sensational catch to dismiss Matt Renshaw.

South African spinners Keshav Maharaj (4-20) and Bjorn Fortuin (2-34) were instrumental in restricting Australia.

Australian captain Mitch Marsh highlighted the team's failure to build batting partnerships as a key reason for the loss.

Matthew Breetzke scored a superb 112 to guide South Africa to a 67-run victory over Australia in the first One-Day International in Durban on Thursday, but the tourists will rue the loss of cheap wickets as they faltered in their chase.

South Africa posted 297 for eight in their 50 overs and Australia were well on course after a fast start, until poor shot selection caused their charge to collapse and they finished on 230 all out, losing their last nine wickets for 101 runs.

Australia's Batting Collapse

Australia will welcome the likely return of captain Pat Cummins for the second match in the three-game series in Johannesburg on Sunday, but if this series is a fact-finding mission ahead of the 2027 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe, there will be much food for thought.

"I'm pretty disappointed," Australia captain Mitch Marsh said. "South Africa outplayed us. It was a good game of cricket but we fell well short.

"We had our opportunities, I am probably going to sound like a broken record speaking about having partnerships in our batting, but we weren't able to form many tonight."

Breetzke And Jansen Lead South Africa's Charge

Australia won the toss and decided to bowl, strangling the South African run-rate early on.

But when Breetzke came in at number four, he played conventional cricket shots to get his innings started, before he found a willing partner in big-hitting Marco Jansen.

Breetzke, who averages over 60 with the bat in his 15 ODIs, scored his 112 from 106 deliveries and Jansen equalled his career best with 75 in 59 deliveries.

Spinners Seal The Deal For Proteas

Australia started their innings in brilliant fashion as Marsh blasted 60 from 36 balls and put on 90 in 9.2 overs for the first wicket with Travis Head (36 from 37 balls).

But too many batters threw their wickets away at the top of the order.

Jansen’s sensational diving one-handed catch in the outfield to dismiss Matt Renshaw (44) left Australia on 215-7, a position they never recovered from.

South African spinners Keshav Maharaj (4-20 in 9.2 overs) and Bjorn Fortuin (2-34 in 8) showed excellent control.

"Very satisfied, all round it was a good fight from the batters and bowlers," South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said.

"Looking at how both innings started, we were under pressure in the first 10 overs in each, but we managed to get a very competitive score on that wicket."