HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Breetzke's record 150 on debut in vain as SA lose to NZ

Breetzke's record 150 on debut in vain as SA lose to NZ

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 10, 2025 21:01 IST

x

Matthew Breetzke

IMAGE: Matthew Breetzke's stunning knock of 150 beat the previous best mark of West Indian Desmond Haynes who made 148 on debut against Australia in Antigua in 1978. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

South Africa opening batter Matthew Breetzke broke a 47-year-old record when he made the highest score on One-Day International debut with 150 in a losing effort against New Zealand in a Tri-Nations match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday.

Breetzke, 26, struck 11 fours and five sixes in his 148-ball innings as South Africa, batting first, amassed 304 for six in their 50 overs.

New Zealand chased their target down with eight balls to spare thanks to an unbeaten 133 from Kane Williamson to win by six wickets.

Breetzke's score beat the previous best mark of West Indian Desmond Haynes who made 148 on debut against Australia in Antigua in 1978. The South African record had been 124 by Colin Ingram against Zimbabwe in 2010.

"It hasn't sunk in yet and I'm a bit tired," Breetzke said. "The pitch was tacky and (New Zealand seamer Will) O'Rourke was really tough to face.

 

"My mindset was to bat as long as possible and give myself a chance at the end."

Breetzke, who is not part of South Africa’s Champions Trophy squad, batted until the 46th over.

He has played 10 Twenty20 internationals and a single Test, making his ODI debut in a weakened line-up missing several leading batters who are not available for the series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rohit's Sixes Show In Cuttack
Rohit's Sixes Show In Cuttack
'If Axar is playing then Pant can't play'
'If Axar is playing then Pant can't play'
Look At The Records Rohit Set In Cuttack
Look At The Records Rohit Set In Cuttack
'Jadeja Is A Jackpot Jango'
'Jadeja Is A Jackpot Jango'
Another Early Exit For The ODI Superstar
Another Early Exit For The ODI Superstar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ways To Conquer Laziness At Work

webstory image 2

10 Date Movies To Watch This V-Day

webstory image 3

7 Signs Your Partner Is Going To Propose Soon

VIDEOS

Watch: Russian Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet in action in Bengaluru9:01

Watch: Russian Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet in action in...

Tourists enjoy shikara ride on Dal Lake in Srinagar amid freezing temperature1:25

Tourists enjoy shikara ride on Dal Lake in Srinagar amid...

Mamta Kulkarni resigns as Mahamandaleshwar amid outrage4:20

Mamta Kulkarni resigns as Mahamandaleshwar amid outrage

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD