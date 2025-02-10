Breetzke's record 150 on debut in vain as SA lose to NZ

IMAGE: Matthew Breetzke's stunning knock of 150 beat the previous best mark of West Indian Desmond Haynes who made 148 on debut against Australia in Antigua in 1978. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

South Africa opening batter Matthew Breetzke broke a 47-year-old record when he made the highest score on One-Day International debut with 150 in a losing effort against New Zealand in a Tri-Nations match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday.

Breetzke, 26, struck 11 fours and five sixes in his 148-ball innings as South Africa, batting first, amassed 304 for six in their 50 overs.



New Zealand chased their target down with eight balls to spare thanks to an unbeaten 133 from Kane Williamson to win by six wickets.



Breetzke's score beat the previous best mark of West Indian Desmond Haynes who made 148 on debut against Australia in Antigua in 1978. The South African record had been 124 by Colin Ingram against Zimbabwe in 2010.



"It hasn't sunk in yet and I'm a bit tired," Breetzke said. "The pitch was tacky and (New Zealand seamer Will) O'Rourke was really tough to face.

"My mindset was to bat as long as possible and give myself a chance at the end."



Breetzke, who is not part of South Africa’s Champions Trophy squad, batted until the 46th over.



He has played 10 Twenty20 internationals and a single Test, making his ODI debut in a weakened line-up missing several leading batters who are not available for the series.