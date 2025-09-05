HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Breetzke blitz steers SA to ODI series win over England

Breetzke blitz steers SA to ODI series win over England

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 05, 2025 04:28 IST

x

26-year-old guides Proteas to first ODI series win in England since 1998

Matthew Breetzke

IMAGE: Matthew Breetzke scored 85 off 77 balls as South Africa beat England by five runs in the second One-Day International at Lord's on Thursday. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Matthew Breetzke became the first player to score half centuries in each of his first five One-Day International appearances as South Africa beat England by five runs in the second ODI at Lord's on Thursday.

The victory enabled South Africa take a 2-0 lead and wrap the series with a match to spare.

The 26-year-old Breetzke, who wasn't born when South Africa last won a bilateral ODI series in England in 1998, scored 85 off 77 balls, which included 7 fours and 3 sixes, and shared a 147-run fourth-wicket partnership with Tristan Stubbs (58 off 62 balls) as the visitors fought back after the loss of three quick wickets -- down to 93 for 3 -- to amass 330 for 8.

 

Breetzke's score was the highest by a South African in ODIs at Lord's.

He achieved the rare feat of going past fifty in each of his first five innings. By the time he was out, leg before to Jofra Archer, 15 runs short of a second hundred, his ODI aggregate had swelled to 463.

In reply, England had a disastrous start, Jamie Smith out first ball to Nandre Burger.

In pursuit of a record ODI run-chase at Lord's, they recovered well through useful contributions from Jacob Bethell (58 off 40, five fours and 3 sixes), Will Jacks and Jos Buttler (61 off 51, including 3 fours and 3 sixes).

However, Buttler was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi in the 43rd over, with the score 256 for 6.

Will Jacks scored a fighting 39 off 33 balls, and Jofra Archer (27 off 14, including 2 fours and as many sixes) did some late hitting to take the chase down to the final delivery, but England ended up with just 325-9.

Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Never Thought I Have Been Forced Out'
'Never Thought I Have Been Forced Out'
Comeback man Gaikwad finds red-ball rhythm at No 4
Comeback man Gaikwad finds red-ball rhythm at No 4
Shreya Ghosal to spice up Women's WC opening ceremony!
Shreya Ghosal to spice up Women's WC opening ceremony!
Asia Cup Schedule: India-Pakistan On...
Asia Cup Schedule: India-Pakistan On...
Duleep Trophy: Jagadeesan ton puts South Zone on top
Duleep Trophy: Jagadeesan ton puts South Zone on top

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

webstory image 2

10 Rishi Kapoor Films You Must Watch

webstory image 3

Tiger Shroff's 8 Actioners On OTT

VIDEOS

Neha Sharma stuns in black mini dress0:56

Neha Sharma stuns in black mini dress

Kashmere Gate ISBT Underwater - Shocking Aerial View1:52

Kashmere Gate ISBT Underwater - Shocking Aerial View

Shruti Haasan spotted at her dance class in Andheri 0:51

Shruti Haasan spotted at her dance class in Andheri

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV