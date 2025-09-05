Breetzke blitz steers SA to ODI series win over England

26-year-old guides Proteas to first ODI series win in England since 1998

IMAGE: Matthew Breetzke scored 85 off 77 balls as South Africa beat England by five runs in the second One-Day International at Lord's on Thursday. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Matthew Breetzke became the first player to score half centuries in each of his first five One-Day International appearances as South Africa beat England by five runs in the second ODI at Lord's on Thursday.

The victory enabled South Africa take a 2-0 lead and wrap the series with a match to spare.

The 26-year-old Breetzke, who wasn't born when South Africa last won a bilateral ODI series in England in 1998, scored 85 off 77 balls, which included 7 fours and 3 sixes, and shared a 147-run fourth-wicket partnership with Tristan Stubbs (58 off 62 balls) as the visitors fought back after the loss of three quick wickets -- down to 93 for 3 -- to amass 330 for 8.

Breetzke's score was the highest by a South African in ODIs at Lord's.

He achieved the rare feat of going past fifty in each of his first five innings. By the time he was out, leg before to Jofra Archer, 15 runs short of a second hundred, his ODI aggregate had swelled to 463.

In reply, England had a disastrous start, Jamie Smith out first ball to Nandre Burger.

In pursuit of a record ODI run-chase at Lord's, they recovered well through useful contributions from Jacob Bethell (58 off 40, five fours and 3 sixes), Will Jacks and Jos Buttler (61 off 51, including 3 fours and 3 sixes).

However, Buttler was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi in the 43rd over, with the score 256 for 6.

Will Jacks scored a fighting 39 off 33 balls, and Jofra Archer (27 off 14, including 2 fours and as many sixes) did some late hitting to take the chase down to the final delivery, but England ended up with just 325-9.