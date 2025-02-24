HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Brainless and clueless': Akhtar slams Pakistan team management

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 24, 2025 14:20 IST

'The players are just as clueless as the team management is! They don't know what to do.'

Shaheen Afridi

IMAGE: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi reacts during the ICC Champions Trophy match against India. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Shoaib Akhtar didn't pull any punches as he blasted Pakistan's 'brainless and clueless' team management following the six-wicket loss to India in the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday, saying they entered the tournament without any 'clear direction'.

Pakistan suffered their second consecutive defeat the Champions Trophy after losing to New Zealand in the opener and are now on the verge of crashing out in the group stages in front of their home fans.

"I am not disappointed at all (by the defeat to India) because I knew what would happen," Akhtar said in a video posted on X.

 

"You can't select five bowlers? the whole world is playing six bowlers you go with two all-rounders, this is just brainless and clueless management."

The former quick blamed the management for selecting a side that lacked the necessary skills and understanding to compete at the highest level.

"I am really disappointed. We can't blame the kids (Pakistan's players). The players are just as clueless as the team management is! They don't know what to do."

The former pacer also questioned the Pakistan players' intent and skills.

"Intent is a another matter, they don't have the skill-set like Rohit (Sharma), Virat (Kohli) and Shubman (Gill). Neither the players know anything, nor the management. They have just gone to play without any clear direction.

 

"No one knows what they should do."

Virat Kohli silenced his critics in style, smashing an unbeaten century -- his 51st in One-Day Internationals, to take his tally to 82 international centuries across the three formats.

"When you tell Virat that he has to play a match against Pakistan, he will come prepared and then he will score a century. Hats off to him..he's a superstar, white ball run chaser, modern day great," Akhtar said congratulating the Indian star.

Kohli also became the fastest to reach 14,000 ODI runs during his innings.

"He's an honest guy. He completed 14,000 runs also. I hope he makes 100 hundreds because it's important that the guy gets it all.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
