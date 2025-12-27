HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BPL match marred by tragic death of Dhaka coach Zaki

BPL match marred by tragic death of Dhaka coach Zaki

December 27, 2025 16:33 IST

Dhaka Capitals

IMAGE: Mahbub Ali Zaki fell while the teams were warming up. Photograph: Dhaka Capitals/Instagram

Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki died on Saturday after collapsing on the field ahead of his team's Bangladesh Premier League game against Rajshahi Warriors in Sylhet, with local media reporting he suffered a heart attack.

 

Zaki, 59, fell while the teams were warming up. He was rushed to hospital, but news of his death reached the ground after the match had already kicked off.

"Mahbub Ali Zaki's dedication and invaluable contribution to the development of fast bowling and Bangladesh cricket will be remembered with profound respect and gratitude," the Bangladesh Cricket Board posted on X.

Players of both teams observed a minute's silence during the innings break to pay respect.

"We are deeply saddened by this

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
