Bangladesh pulls plug on BPL as corruption allegations, losses mount

Bangladesh has shelved the BPL for a season amid corruption allegations, financial losses and organisational turmoil, with the cricket board promising a carefully rebuilt tournament.

IMAGE: BCB president Tamim Iqbal has said that there will be no rush to revive the league, insisting the board will take the time needed to rebuild it properly. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rajshahi Warriors/X

Key Points The Bangladesh Premier League will not be staged this season, with BCB president Tamim Iqbal citing repeated problems that have damaged the competition’s credibility.

Corruption and betting allegations have deepened concerns, with a player and several team officials suspended following an anti-corruption investigation.

The BPL has also faced financial and organisational difficulties, including reported losses of nearly 400 million taka over the last two editions and disruptions caused by a player boycott.

Tamim has said the BCB could take six to 12 months or longer to ensure the BPL is staged properly.

The Bangladesh Premier League will not take place this season, the country's cricket board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal told reporters on Thursday, citing various issues that plagued the previous seasons including allegations of match fixing and corruption.

The BPL, launched in 2012, is the most popular domestic competition in Bangladesh, but has struggled to replicate the financial success of other franchise-based Twenty20 leagues in countries like India and Australia.

"I don't think so. The BPL will not happen this year," Tamim told reporters at an event in Mirpur.

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Financial Losses Add to Pressure on BCB

National newspaper "Prothom Alo" said the BCB has faced a loss of nearly 400 million Bangladeshi taka ($3.27 million) during the last two BPL seasons.

"If I was a player, I'd be disheartened too," Tamim added.

"But they also know that this tournament should be staged in a way that the BCB can be proud of. Are we proud of what has happened over the last few years? Perhaps not."

The BCB suspended a player and multiple team officials over betting violations in May, after an anti-corruption probe into the BPL.

Several matches were rescheduled during the previous edition as domestic cricketers boycotted games over BCB official Nazmul Islam's comments criticising players and questioning their financial value.

Tamim Promises a Stronger BPL Return

Tamim said the BCB will bring back the BPL.

"I don't want to hurry. I want to do it right. If that takes six or 12 months, I'll take that time," he added.