'Bowlers will expose him': Yuvraj's warning to Sooryavanshi

Yuvraj Singh offers crucial advice to teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, pinpointing a critical area for improvement despite his record-breaking fifty against Zimbabwe.

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh points out where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can improve. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Yuvraj Singh identifies Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's vulnerability to the moving ball as a key area for improvement.

Sooryavanshi's ability to handle short deliveries is not a concern, but his technique against swing needs work.

Yuvraj warns that opposition bowlers will target this weakness as Sooryavanshi's career progresses.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri praises Sooryavanshi's fearless batting and record as the youngest international fifty-scorer.

Shastri believes Sooryavanshi can become a game-changer for India with more opportunities.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stunning 18-ball fifty against Zimbabwe has made headlines, but Yuvraj Singh believes the teenage sensation still has one key area to improve.

Yuvraj was full of praise for Sooryavanshi's talent but pointed out a weakness in his game. "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has all the talent in the world. There is no doubt about his abilities, but there is a weakness in his armoury," he said.

Addressing The Moving Ball Challenge

The former India all-rounder feels the biggest challenge for Sooryavanshi will be dealing with the moving ball. "When the ball swings away at an angle, he stays rooted to the crease and hence he is found wanting," Yuvraj explained.

While bowlers have tried to test him with short deliveries, Yuvraj believes that is not a major concern for the youngster. "He can pull the ball with ease on slow surfaces. The bouncer is not a big problem for him, but I feel he has to work on the moving ball," he added.

Yuvraj warned that opposition teams will keep targeting that area as Sooryavanshi's profile grows. "Bowlers will try to expose him every day, and he needs to work really hard on this aspect and find different ways to counter that challenge," he said.

Ravi Shastri Praises Fearless Approach

Meanwhile, former India coach Ravi Shastri was left impressed by the teenager's fearless approach. "I am truly impressed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting. At such a young age, he has become the youngest player ever to score a fifty in international cricket. It is genuinely incredible," Shastri said.

Backing the youngster to get more opportunities, Shastri added: "If he gets enough chances, he can become a game-changer for India. The more opportunities he receives, the better it will be for Indian cricket."