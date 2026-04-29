Bowlers strike back in IPL 2026; Zaheer sees Bhuvneshwar in India mix

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan believes bowlers are making a strong comeback in IPL 2026 due to their aggressive approach and strategic planning.

IMAGE: In 8 matches, RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked 14 wickets, including a 3-for against Delhi Capitals. BCCI

Key Points Zaheer Khan credits bowlers' success in IPL 2026 to their aggressive mindset and well-planned strategies.

He acknowledges standout performances from bowlers like Akeal Hosein, Mohsin Khan, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Zaheer Khan believes Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be considering an India comeback after his strong IPL performances.

Zaheer Khan advises Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi to seize opportunities in the IPL.

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan on Wednesday attributed the bowlers' steadily improving outings against marauding batters in the IPL 2026 to their aggressive mindset and putting in place right strategies.

Amidst the general bashing the batters meted out to bowlers, the likes of Akeal Hosein (4/17), Mohsin Khan (5/23), Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) have made strong impression across the last week or so.

Bowlers' Comeback in IPL 2024

"I'm very happy to see that bowlers are coming back in a tournament like IPL right now. You've seen some low scores. You've seen 155 (-run) games also being defended (and) you've seen (a) team getting all out for 76," Zaheer told reporters on the sidelines of the jersey launch event of the EUT20 Belgium, which starts on June 6.

"I think aggression and the right kind of approach are working out (for bowlers). The teams (that) are having good balance in bowling, are making that impact in this tournament," he added.

Zaheer Khan on Jasprit Bumrah's Form

Zaheer, however, did not read much into Jasprit Bumrah's form in this IPL where he has only two wickets to show in seven matches.

"That's the kind of season he's having. As a bowler, you can go through these phases," Zaheer said.

"It doesn't make you a bigger or a smaller bowler. It's just about the phase and he's aware of it. Still, (there are) what, seven games to go for him? So there's still plenty of time for him to turn things around. You've seen what kind of capability he has," he added.

Praise for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Zaheer, however, heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for staying true to his natural approach.

"I think (it is about his) ability, confidence," he replied when asked about Sooryavanshi's knack of going after the top bowlers. It is just a special talent.

"(He is) someone who is not carrying any baggage, approaching the game in the purest form -- seeing the ball, hitting the ball, and having that kind of talent and ability.

"To be able to do that consistently, that is the exciting part about someone like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (He is) just going out there and enjoying the game," Zaheer added.

Mohsin Khan's Injury-Hit Career

Zaheer, who has 311 Test wickets, rued an injury-hit career so far for pacer Mohsin, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants.

"He has been down and out with injuries, isn't it, for a while. It is great to see him coming back. It is about how he makes the impact, right?," said Zaheer, LSG's former bowling coach and mentor.

"The skill is there. The fitness has to be backed properly for him because we have seen in the last two-three seasons, he has been a stop and start (player). For him, it is about playing more and more matches.

"What I'm really excited about is someone like Prince (Yadav) also, who's doing so well, who has put in all the hard work in the last year. You've seen Praful Hinge as well making that kind of impact," Zaheer said.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Potential Comeback

Zaheer said the 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be thinking of making an India comeback.

"It's great to see that he's (Bhuvneswhar) coming up with such performances. I'm sure he must be thinking in those lines," he said.

"(The) IPL, we've seen, has been a platform for many to be able to showcase and Bhuvneshwar certainly has shown that. This season so far, it's just about finishing strong, I think. We've seen things happen post-IPL. So why not?"

Advice for Auqib Nabi

He also urged Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi, who had a splendid red ball season, to grab his opportunities in the IPL.

"Just keep doing what you've been doing - that is something which is very important. Also, it's to do with opportunities, right? It's a very complicated scenario that way.

"But for anyone who is playing IPL, (it is) such a platform, such a format, it is just about being ready to grab those opportunities," added Zaheer.