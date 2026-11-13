Boult reveals how fast bowlers must adapt to batters

New Zealand's fast-bowling maestro Trent Boult reveals how the evolving landscape of white-ball cricket, marked by aggressive batting and reduced swing, compels bowlers to constantly innovate and adapt their strategies to remain effective.

IMAGE: Trent Boult says fast bowlers must adapt as swing bowling becomes less effective in modern white-ball cricket. Photograph: Black Caps/X

Key Points Trent Boult notes the diminishing influence of swing bowling in modern white-ball cricket, forcing bowlers to adapt.

Boult has transformed from a new-ball specialist to an effective death-overs bowler to stay competitive.

He believes even one or two dot balls play a massive role in the 60-ball Abu Dhabi T10 format.

Boult remains passionate about swing bowling and seeks opportunities to showcase this skill.

He backs fellow New Zealander Matt Henry as the best exponent of new-ball bowling in contemporary cricket.

New Zealand fast-bowling great Trent Boult believes the diminishing influence of swing bowling has fundamentally changed the challenges facing fast bowlers in modern white-ball cricket, forcing them to constantly reinvent themselves to stay ahead of increasingly aggressive batters.

Representing Emirates Eagles in the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Boult reflected on the evolution of fast bowling, his own transformation from a new-ball specialist into an effective death-overs bowler, and why even a couple of dot balls can make the difference in cricket's shortest format, a release said.

Adapting To Modern Cricket Challenges

"The ball probably doesn't swing as much as it used to," Boult said after helping Emirates Eagles secure a victory. "You see some big scores around the world. Ten years ago, did we think that would happen? No, but I'm not sure where that's going to take the game."

The 37-year-old, renowned for his ability to swing the new ball and trouble some of the world's finest batters, acknowledged that the opportunities for conventional swing bowling have become increasingly limited.

"Given the position of white-ball cricketers these days, the ball only swings for what feels like a minimal time. So, as you play so much cricket, I think you have to try and find new ways to be effective, try to improve, try to keep making yourself a better player, and just move with the times," he explained, as per the release.

"It doesn't always go to plan, but I like to be creative at the death with certain deliveries and try to stay ahead of the batter."

Boult's observations come at a time when enormous totals and extraordinary individual batting performances have become increasingly common in limited-overs cricket. While batters continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, the experienced left-arm pacer believes bowlers must find new ways to remain competitive.

The Enduring Love For Swing Bowling

Yet, despite the changing nature of the game, Boult remains deeply attached to the skill that first established him as one of the most feared fast bowlers in international cricket.

"I fell in love with swing bowling. I've always idolised guys who can move the ball around. So when there is the opportunity to make the most of the ball swinging around, I try to capture that with both hands and showcase my skills. Hopefully, I still get a few more opportunities to do that."

T10 Strategy: The Power Of Dot Balls

In Abu Dhabi T10, however, Boult believes success is not always measured by wickets. With just 60 deliveries available to each batting side, even a single dot ball can significantly alter the momentum of an innings.

"In a 60-ball game, one or two dot balls here and there play a massive role," he said, as per the release.

The New Zealander, known for his animated celebrations and infectious enthusiasm on the field, also revealed why he is careful not to get carried away after restricting a batter.

"Try not to celebrate too much because I know I'm only one or two maximums away from it going completely wrong."

Franchise Cricket And Future Of Fast Bowling

Having represented franchises around the world and bowled to some of the most destructive batters in the game, Boult was equally modest when asked whether his vast experience meant he had decoded franchise cricket finally.

"Definitely not. I've definitely had some days in the sun, but some days haven't gone to plan as well," he admitted.

"I've been lucky enough to do it for a long time. I think the game's given me a tremendous amount of good times and the opportunity to travel the world and play a game that I love."

Boult also spoke about the enjoyment of competing against familiar opponents in different franchise competitions, including his recent encounter with West Indian power-hitter Kieron Pollard, newly appointed head coach of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. Incidentally, Boult was part of the Mumbai Indians line-up during the 2026 season.

"One of them could be my coach (Kieron Pollard). Well, hopefully he'll be my coach. I had a point to remind him of," Boult joked, as per the release.

"I wish I'd got him out, of course. But in the T10 format, anything can happen. I think you're coming up against some players who have no fear, whoever they are, and want to get the best of the bowlers."

Despite the growing dominance of batters, Boult remains convinced that quality new-ball bowling retains a special place in the game. Asked to name the best exponent of the craft in contemporary cricket, he backed fellow New Zealander, Matt Henry.

"I'm still backing Matt Henry in New Zealand. His ability to move the ball around on any surface, and if there's a new ball, I'd love to see him bowl it."

For Boult, the challenge of adapting to new formats and batting innovations has done little to diminish his enjoyment of the game.

"My way of enjoying it is to try to play with a smile on my face," he said, as per the release.

And following Emirates Eagles' victory, the veteran pacer was delighted that his side had emerged on the right side of another high-pressure T10 contest.

"Just lucky to be on the right side of it tonight and get the win done for the Emirates Eagles," he concluded.

The tenth edition of Abu Dhabi T10, featuring six franchises, continues at the Zayed Cricket Stadium until November 20.