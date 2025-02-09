HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Bosch replaces Nortje in SA's Champions Trophy squad

Bosch replaces Nortje in SA's Champions Trophy squad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 09, 2025 15:22 IST

x

Corbin Bosch

IMAGE: Corbin Bosch, who made his international debut in December 2024, has played just one ODI, scoring an unbeaten 40 and taking a wicket with his right-arm pace bowling. Photograph: Betway SA20

South Africa have named newcomer Corbin Bosch as a replacement for injured fast bowler Anrich Nortje for the Champions Trophy later this month.

Nortje was ruled out of the marquee ICC event with a recurring back injury last month.

Bosch, 30, who made his international debut in December 2024, has played just one ODI, scoring an unbeaten 40 and taking a wicket with his right-arm pace bowling.

 

"Along with Bosch, South Africa also added fast bowler Kwena Maphaka in the squad as a travelling reserve. The two fast bowlers along with batter Tony de Zorzi will travel to Pakistan on Sunday to join the squad for the remainder of their ODI (tri-) series," the ICC said.

Last month, Cricket South Africa (CSA) had said Nortje would not be in line to recover for the Champions Trophy, commencing in Pakistan and Dubai on February 19.

He also missed out on the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India due to a stress fracture in his back.

The 31-year-old Nortje's variation, bounce and pace have been key to South Africa's success in white-ball cricket. The pacer has taken 36 wickets in 22 ODIs and 53 wickets in 42 T20Is.

His last outing in ODIs was 15 months ago, against Australia in Bloemfontein.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PICS: MI Cape Town win maiden SA20 crown
PICS: MI Cape Town win maiden SA20 crown
Chakravarthy second oldest ODI debutant for India
Chakravarthy second oldest ODI debutant for India
England call up Banton as cover for injured Bethell
England call up Banton as cover for injured Bethell
Australia trounce Sri Lanka by 9 wkts; sweep series
Australia trounce Sri Lanka by 9 wkts; sweep series
Ravindra bloodied by ball to the face in Lahore ODI
Ravindra bloodied by ball to the face in Lahore ODI

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ways To Destress Your Daily Life

webstory image 2

Corn, Corn & More Corn For You: 9 Delish Recipes

webstory image 3

Recent CMs Who Lost Their Seats

VIDEOS

Pankaj Tripathi, family visit Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj0:56

Pankaj Tripathi, family visit Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Freed Palestinian prisoners welcomed with celebrations in Gaza2:51

Freed Palestinian prisoners welcomed with celebrations in...

'Shameless display': Swati Maliwal slams Atishi for dancing after Kalkaji win1:16

'Shameless display': Swati Maliwal slams Atishi for...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD