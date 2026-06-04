HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Born with a diamond spoon: Lalit Modi defends luxury life

Born with a diamond spoon: Lalit Modi defends luxury life

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
4 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 12:24 IST

x

Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi, who claims that there is no wrongdoing by him in the legal cases faced by him in India, has said that he was born with 'a diamond spoon', has a kingsize lifestyle, travels everywhere and that "Rs 10-12 crore" may not last with him a week.

Lalit Modi

IMAGE: Lalit Modi served as the founder, first chairman and league commissioner of the IPL and oversaw the tournament from 2008 to 2010.. Photograph: Lalit Modi/Instagram

Key Points

  • Lalit Modi said he was “born with a diamond spoon” and earns so much that even Rs 10–12 crore ‘wouldn’t last a week’ defending his lavish lifestyle.
  • He claimed he built massive wealth through family business ventures and owns stakes in a multi–lakh crore valued global company.
  • Modi denied wrongdoing in legal cases, described himself as financially independent, and spoke about his IPL legacy while facing ongoing scrutiny from authorities.

Luxury lifestyle claim

In an interview with ANI in London, the flamboyant industrialist, who founded the Indian Premier League, said he would not change his lifestyle for anybody and has made money through innovative initiatives in his family business.

"I have done nothing wrong....I told you I was born with a diamond spoon. When you accuse me of taking few crore rupees, I make more than that a day in my life. We are the biggest...company is globally big. It's a two-and-a-half lakh crore market capitalized value," he said.

 

Business and wealth assertions

"I'm part of it. I own the business. I gifted it to my children. My children own it. I'm a kept father by my children. I live in a beautiful home. I live the biggest life. I go everywhere. How do you think I do it? What is this thing? I took Rs 10 or Rs 12 crores of money..it won't last me a week....It is what it is. I was born with it. Why would I change my lifestyle for anybody? Why would I live my life for anybody else? My grandfather didn't live it. My father didn't live it for anybody else," he added.

Answering a query, Lalit Modi described businessman Vijay Mallya, who is facing Enforcement Directorate cases in India, as a friend.

"He's a friend of mine. Vijay has a different story. Okay? I don't know what his issue is. But it was to do with banks and things like that. You know, we never borrowed money. I never took money from anybody. I never had any money to take from anybody. I only gave money. I only paid money and none of our businesses have bank borrowings or anything else or government contracts or things like that. We are consumer brand. We are the world's biggest. We manufacture Marlboro. It is the number one brand worldwide."

Lalit Modi also spoke about some of the ventures he started including Modi Entertainment Networks.

"I set it all up. The point is, I made hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars in my life. So when you... If I made it myself, not the Modi family money, I made the money myself, okay, why can't I spend it?" he asked.

Lalit Modi faces an alleged money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate. In 2013, he was banned for life by BCCI for "indiscipline and misconduct".

He served as the founder, first chairman and league commissioner of the IPL and oversaw the tournament from 2008 to 2010. He also served as chairman of the Champions League Twenty20 from 2008 to 2010, vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2005 to 2010, president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association during two separate terms, and vice-president of the Punjab Cricket Association. 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

RELATED STORIES

From 'playboy' to fugitive
From 'playboy' to fugitive
Lalit Modi in the midst of a Rs 10,000-cr family feud
Lalit Modi in the midst of a Rs 10,000-cr family feud
The man with the Rs 100 crore salary
The man with the Rs 100 crore salary
Lalit Modi Was Born To Take Risks
Lalit Modi Was Born To Take Risks
Lalit Modi's travel diaries with Naomi Campbell, Paris Hilton....
Lalit Modi's travel diaries with Naomi Campbell, Paris Hilton....

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 2

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

VIDEOS

WATCH: Kriti Sanon Stuns in Elegant Black Ensemble1:03

WATCH: Kriti Sanon Stuns in Elegant Black Ensemble

Jannat Zubair Looks Pretty as Ever0:06

Jannat Zubair Looks Pretty as Ever

Madhuri Dixit Graces the Special Screening of Maa Behen Dharna Durga1:06

Madhuri Dixit Graces the Special Screening of Maa Behen...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO