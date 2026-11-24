New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell shares insights into his match-saving partnership with Glenn Phillips against India in Wellington, a draw that significantly impacts India's World Test Championship final aspirations.

IMAGE: Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips frustrated India's bowlers with a fighting partnership to secure a draw in Wellington. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Daryl Mitchell reflected on his marathon partnership with Glenn Phillips that soaked up 43 overs of Indian bowling in Wellington.

The 63-run stand between Mitchell (49* in 186 balls) and Phillips (26* in 126 balls) secured a draw, dimming India's WTC final hopes.

Mitchell expressed enjoyment batting with Phillips and highlighted the importance of being present and repeating efforts ball after ball.

He acknowledged the significant effort put in by Indian bowlers throughout the day.

Mitchell praised the Blackcaps' character and fighting spirit, which the team prides itself on.

Following a draw at Wellington against India, New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell reflected on his marathon partnership with Glenn Phillips, which saw them soak up 43 overs of Indian bowling and the fighting spirit of the Blackcaps team.

India's WTC Final Hopes Dented

India's troubles with the ball were once again exposed as after getting half the wickets, they could not produce enough chances to get the other half of wickets, settling for an early draw with the 2021 World Test Champions.

The Christchurch match and the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home become extremely important for India, whose chances at the WTC Finals are really dim at this point.

Trailing by 352 runs, Kiwis were left 176/5, but a 63-run stand between Mitchell (49* in 186 balls) and Glenn Phillips (26* in 126 balls) stood firm like a brick wall, keeping any further trouble at bay and distancing India from their WTC final dreams.

Mitchell And Phillips' Resilient Stand

Having reached Christchurch for the second Test match starting from Thursday, Mitchell told reporters about the partnership that while soaking up balls could get boring, it was nice to save the match alongside Phillips, a player he loves batting with.

"I think you just try to be as present as you can, watch the ball, and try to repeat that for long periods of time. I guess the nature of this side is that we play a lot of cricket with each other, so we know what makes each other tick as well. So, it is just being present, repeating it ball after ball after ball. It might be boring at times, but yeah, nice to get the job done."

"I love batting with GP. Across all three formats, it has seriously good fun, and yeah, it was nice to do, I guess, a different style for both of us," he added.

Acknowledging Indian Bowlers' Efforts

Mitchell acknowledged the efforts put in by Indian bowlers, saying that it takes a toll on bowlers' bodies. India had called for a draw with around 15 overs still left.

With a Test match draw in Sri Lanka and now one at Kiwis, they have missed 16 WTC points.

"You could see the amount of effort they were putting in throughout the day. It takes a toll on the bowlers' bodies and, you know, with a big series as well, when they wanted to shake hands, we were both pretty happy to," he said.

Blackcaps' Unyielding Team Character

Reflecting on the fighting nature of the team, Mitchell said, "I think it is just the character of the group to keep fighting as much as we can and keep giving to that Blackcaps. That is sort of what we pride ourselves on and it is nice to show it again."