Bomb Threat at Narendra Modi Stadium During India Vs Australia U-19 Match

A bomb threat email, purportedly from the 'Khalistan National Army', was received at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium during an India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 cricket match, also warning of blasts at upcoming Diljit Dosanjh concerts in Delhi and Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: The second four-day match between the Indian and Australian U-19 teams was taking place at Ground 'A' at the Narendra Modi Stadium when the bomb threat was received by the authorities. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad received a bomb threat email during an India U-19 vs Australia U-19 cricket match.

The threat also warned of bomb blasts at JLN Stadium in Delhi and Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on specific dates coinciding with Diljit Dosanjh concerts.

Both U-19 teams were on the stadium premises and were later evacuated as per protocol after being informed of the threat.

Gujarat Cricket Association Secretary Anil Patel confirmed that similar threats had been received previously, including during the World Cup 2023 and IPL.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad received a bomb threat email while the India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 match was being played at one of the outside grounds of the stadium on Wednesday.

The second four-day match between the Indian and Australian U-19 teams was taking place at Ground 'A' when the bomb threat was received by the authorities.

Immediate Response And Evacuation

'We informed the local police as soon as we received the email. This has happened a couple of times earlier as well, including during the World Cup 2023 and IPL,' Gujarat Cricket Association Secretary Anil Patel told Sportstar.

The second unofficial U-19 Test ended on the third day at around 11.15 am IST on Wednesday with India registering an emphatic 10-wicket victory.

Both teams were on the stadium premises when the threat email was received.

'It has been learnt that they weren't told about the threat immediately. However, as soon as they were informed, both sides left the stadium, as per protocol, after 1 p.m. IST,' the Sportstar report further added.

Threats Linked to Khalistan National Army and Concerts

The sender of the email claimed to be associated with the "Khalistan National Army" and also warned of bomb blasts at JLN (Jawaharlal Nehru) Stadium in Delhi on November 1 and Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 21, sources told PTI.

The two dates coincide with scheduled concerts of singer Diljit Dosanjh at the respective venues. The email also warned people against attending Dosanjh's concerts at the two venues.

Separately, 10 private schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails.

After being alerted, police, along with bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads and anti-sabotage teams, reached the schools and conducted thorough searches. Nothing suspicious was found at any of the establishments, the officials said.