Blow to SRH! Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2024

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad will miss the services of Wanindu Hasaranga for the entire season. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to chronic heel pain in his left foot, as ESPNcricinfo reported.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Hasaranga had not joined the Hyderabad squad and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) informed BCCI of his unavailability for the season.

In December's IPL 2024 auction, Sri Lanka's star all-rounder was bought for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore by Hyderabad. A sought-after figure in the T20 league circuit, Hasaranga played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last two seasons, doing well as a spinner.

Hasaranaga, who last played in Sri Lanka's limited-overs series in Bangladesh in March, was treated by SLC medical personnel who felt the pain in his left heel was caused by wear and tear on the musculoskeletal system.

He was supposed to fly overseas for specialist consultation before receiving permission from SLC to play in the IPL. Sunrisers head coach Daniel Vettori announced on Thursday that Hasaranga had consulted a specialist in Dubai, after which the word of his withdrawal spread.

Hasaranga was suspended from Sri Lanka's ongoing Test series against Bangladesh earlier this month after receiving eight demerit points for violating article 2.8 of the players' code of conduct during the third one-day international against Bangladesh.