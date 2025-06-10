HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nicholas Pooran retires from international cricket at 29

June 10, 2025 08:39 IST

Nucholas Pooran

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran hit 13 half-centuries in 106 Twenty20 Internationals and amassed 2275 runs to become West Indies' leading scorer in the shortest format. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Former West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran announced his retirement from international duty on Monday.

Pooran hit 13 half-centuries in 106 Twenty20 Internationals and amassed 2275 runs to become West Indies' leading scorer in the shortest format.

One of the world's most explosive batters, the 29-year-old smashed 149 sixes in T20 Internationals to stand fifth overall.

He served as West Indies' limited overs skipper but gave up the captaincy after their first-round exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup.

"This game we love has given and will continue to give so much - joy, purpose, unforgettable memories, and a chance to represent the people of the West Indies," the Trinidadian

said in a social media post on Monday.

"Wearing that maroon, standing for the anthem, and giving everything I had each time I stepped on the field... it's hard to put into words what that truly means to me.

"To have led the team as captain is a privilege I will always hold close to my heart."

Pooran last played for West Indies in their 3-0 T20 series defeat by Bangladesh in December last year, while his most recent ODI appearance came in July 2023 against Sri Lanka.

 

"Nicholas officially informed the leadership of his decision to retire from international cricket, bringing to a close a significant chapter in his career," Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

"His performances on the field and influence within the team have made a lasting impact on West Indies cricket."

Pooran opted to skip West Indies' ongoing T20 series against England, requesting to be rested after playing for the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.

He is likely to remain active on the lucrative global T20 league circuit.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
