HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Blow for USA Cricket! Aaron Jones suspended for alleged match fixing

Blow for USA Cricket! Aaron Jones suspended for alleged match fixing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2026 12:30 IST

x

Aaron Jones

IMAGE: Aaron Jones has been charged with five breaches of the anti-corruption codes of Cricket West Indies and the ICC. Photograph: USA Cricket/X

Key Points

  • Aaron Jones was part of the USA squad which made the Super 8s stage in the T20 World Cup in 2024.
  • Jones has also been charged for failing to disclose a corrupt approach to concerned authorities.
  • The other two charges are also related to obstructing the investigation of ICC's anti-corruption unit.

The International Cricket Council provisionally suspended USA batter Aaron Jones for alleged fixing during the BIM10 league in Barbados in 2023-2024.

Jones, who was part of the USA squad which made the Super 8s stage on its T20 World Cup debut in 2024, has also been charged for failing to disclose a corrupt approach to concerned authorities and not helping in the investigation of the alleged offence.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged United States of America (USA) player Aaron Jones with five breaches of the anti-corruption codes of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the ICC.

"The charges relate predominantly to the Bim10 tournament in 2023-24, which falls under the jurisdiction of the CWI Anti-Corruption Code, with two other charges relating to International Matches (falling under the jurisdiction of the ICC Code).

"Mr. Jones has been provisionally suspended from all cricket with immediate effect and has 14 days from 28 January 2026

to respond to the charges," said the ICC in a statement.

Breach under the CWI Code relates to "fixing, contriving to fix or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of matches in the Bim10 tournament in 2023/24 (or attempting to do so).

The second charge is for "failing to disclose to Cricket West Indies details of any approaches or invitations to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of the CWI Code."

The third offence is about "failing or refusing to cooperate with a reasonable investigation carried out by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (or his/her designee) in relation to possible offences under the CWI Code."

The other two charges are also related to obstructing the investigation of ICC's anti-corruption unit (ACU).

"These charges are part of a wider investigation which is likely to result in further charges being issued against other participants in due course," the statement added.

The 31-year-old New York-born cricketer has represented USA in 52 ODIs and 48 T20s. He last played international cricket in April last year.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Not Just A Spin Basher! Dube's Six-Hitting Carnage
Not Just A Spin Basher! Dube's Six-Hitting Carnage
What Next For Sanju Samson?
What Next For Sanju Samson?
How Dhoni's Advice Transformed Axar Patel's career!
How Dhoni's Advice Transformed Axar Patel's career!
Is Abhishek Sharma the next Chris Gayle?
Is Abhishek Sharma the next Chris Gayle?
'Ajit Pawar always supported Mumbai cricket'
'Ajit Pawar always supported Mumbai cricket'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Maharashtra Ex-Home Minister Breaks Down On Ajit Pawar's Death0:50

Maharashtra Ex-Home Minister Breaks Down On Ajit Pawar's...

Where has our Pinki gone Crashed flight attendant Pinki Mali s family members are emotionally shaken1:17

Where has our Pinki gone Crashed flight attendant Pinki...

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena1:06

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO