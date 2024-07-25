News
Blow for Sri Lanka! Thushara out of India T20 series

Blow for Sri Lanka! Thushara out of India T20 series

Source: PTI
July 25, 2024 16:16 IST
IMAGE: Fast bowler Nuwan Thushara injured his left thumb while fielding during a training session on Wednesday. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20 International series against India after picking up a finger injury during training.

 

The 29-year-old injured his left thumb while fielding during a training session on Wednesday.

Although the injury was sustained on his non-bowling arm, it is severe enough to rule him out of the three T20Is,

starting in Pallekele on Saturday.

Fellow pacer Dilshan Madushanka has been named as the replacement player.

Thushara's injury is a severe setback for the hosts. The pacer had been in great form lately, finishing as the team's highest wicket-taker during the T20 World Cup last month.

He had scalped eight wickets in three outings at an economy of 5.62, with best figures of 4/18.

Thushara has become the second Lankan pacer to be ruled out of the series after Dushmantha Chameera was pulled out from the squad due to illness, with Asitha Fernando filling in for him.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
