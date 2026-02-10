Blow for Sri Lanka! Injured Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Wanindu Hasaranga suffered a hamstring injury during Sri Lanka's opening match against Ireland.

Hasaranga has been replaced by leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha.

New Zealand's Michael Bracewell was ruled out of the T20 World Cup after re-injuring his left calf.

Sri Lanka suffered a big blow as their star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury suffered in the opening match against Ireland on Sunday.



The 28-year-old, who played a crucial role in Sri Lanka's 20-run win in the opening game with figures of 3/25, underwent an MRI scan which confirmed the injury.



'Hasaranga was ruled out with an injury to his left hamstring, which he sustained in the match against Ireland on 8 February,' said ICC in a media release.



Hasaranga has been replaced by leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha, who has played five ODIs and three T20Is.

Bracewell out of T20 World Cup with injury

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been ruled out of the rest of the T20 World Cup after re-injuring his left calf, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Tuesday, with Cole McConchie set to replace him in the squad.



Bracewell tore his calf in the One-Day International series against India last month and recovered in time for the T20 World Cup but damaged the muscle again during warm-ups ahead of Sunday's win over Afghanistan.



"We're all feeling for Michael. It's really tough to get ruled out of a World Cup and I know how much playing for New Zealand means to him," head coach Rob Walter said.



"Cole is a seasoned campaigner. He brings a great all-round skillset to the group along with a lot of T20 experience. It's great to be able to lean on an experienced head especially for a World Cup."



New Zealand beat UAE by 10 wickets on Tuesday to top Group D and next play South Africa on Saturday in Ahmedabad.