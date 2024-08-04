News
Blow for SL! Hasaranga ruled out of last ODIs vs India

Blow for SL! Hasaranga ruled out of last ODIs vs India

Source: PTI
August 04, 2024 12:15 IST
IMAGE: Wanindu Hasaranga's spell of 3/58 was crucial in helping Sri Lanka hold India to a thrilling tie in the first ODI on Friday. Photograph: Cricket Sri Lanka/X

All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of last two matches of the ongoing ODI series between India and Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury.

 

With the first ODI ending in a thrilling tie, India and Sri Lanka clash in the second ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colomboon Sunday. Hasaranga was seen holding his hamstring during the final delivery of his spell and will miss the remaining two games of the three-match series.

Jeffrey Vandersay has been named the replacement for the all-rounder

whose exit depletes the Sri Lankan bowling attack since they have already lost the services of Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara.

"Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the remainder of the ODI series, as the player has suffered an injury to his left hamstring," a release from Sri Lanka Cricket informed in a release.

"He experienced pain in his left hamstring while delivering the last ball of his 10th over during the first ODI. An MRI performed on the player, following this, confirmed the injury."

"Jeffrey Vandersay comes into the squad in place of Hasaranga," the release added.

The 34-year-old Vandersay played the last of his 22 ODIs for Sri Lanka in January this year against Zimbabwe.

The third and final ODI will be played at the same venue on August 7.

Source: PTI
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

