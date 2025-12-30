Blow For RCB! Ellyse Perry Pulls Out Of WPL 2026

IMAGE: Ellyse Perry played a crucial role in RCB's maiden WPL title triumph last year, scoring 347 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 125.72, while picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.81. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a major blow for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, star all-rounder Ellyse Perry has pulled out of the upcoming Women's Premier League 2026 because of personal reasons.



'Australian all-rounders Ellyse Perry (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Annabel Sutherland (Delhi Capitals) have withdrawn from the upcoming edition of the league due to personal reasons,' BCCI said in a media release on Tuesday.



RCB picked Sayali Satghare as a replacement for Perry, who will join the franchise at her reserve price of Rs 30 lakh for WPL 2026, which begins on January 9.



Perry played a crucial role in RCB's maiden WPL title triumph last year, scoring 347 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 125.72, while picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.81.



Overall, she has played 25 matches in the last three seasons of WPL, scoring 972 runs in 25 games at a strike rate of 132.96, along with taking 14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.25.



Meanwhile, Delhi have brought in Australian leg-spinner Alana King as a replacement for all-rounder

Sutherland.

King recently produced one of the finest spells in the history of Women's ODI World Cup, with figures of 7/18 for Australia against South Africa. The 30-year-old has previously played for UP Warriorz in WPL, and has featured in 27 T20Is, taking 27 wickets.