HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Blow for England! Archer out of Ashes with injury

Blow for England! Archer out of Ashes with injury

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 24, 2025 12:00 IST

x

Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the last two Ashes Test with a left side strain. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

England dropped vice-captain Ollie Pope for the fourth Test against Australia, while fast bowler Jofra Archer was ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series with a left side strain, the touring side said on Wednesday.

"Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the remainder

of the tour with a left side strain," the touring side said in a statement.

Surrey seamer Gus Atkinson will replace Archer as England, 3-0 down in the five-Test series, seek to salvage pride in the last two matches.

Jacob Bethell will bat at number three in the Boxing Day Test replacing Pope, whose 46 in Perth remains his highest score in six Ashes innings on this tour.

 

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

My role as captain is to protect my players: Stokes
My role as captain is to protect my players: Stokes
'Keep it simple': Ponting's big advice for Green
'Keep it simple': Ponting's big advice for Green
'Rohit-Kohli should be picked for 2027 World Cup'
'Rohit-Kohli should be picked for 2027 World Cup'
Kohli Back In Vijay Hazare Trophy After 15 Years!
Kohli Back In Vijay Hazare Trophy After 15 Years!
Has Gill's T20I Career Ended?
Has Gill's T20I Career Ended?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 2

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

webstory image 3

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

VIDEOS

ISRO's 'Baahubali' rocket LVM3-M6 lifts off with its heaviest payload ever 5:29

ISRO's 'Baahubali' rocket LVM3-M6 lifts off with its...

Mahanadi Dispute: 'Good Step', Says Congress MLA Sofia Firdous1:25

Mahanadi Dispute: 'Good Step', Says Congress MLA Sofia...

'The situation within Bangladesh is very volatile': Former Ambassador of India to Bangladesh2:40

'The situation within Bangladesh is very volatile':...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO