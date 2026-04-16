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Home  » Cricket » Pacer Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of IPL 2026 with injury

Pacer Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of IPL 2026 with injury

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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April 16, 2026 11:44 IST

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Chennai Super Kings suffer a blow as pacer Khaleel Ahmed is ruled out of the IPL 2024 season due to a quadriceps injury sustained during a recent match.

Khaleel Ahmed

IMAGE: Khaleel Ahmed picked up two wickets in the last two games as CSK bounced back to winning ways after a difficult start. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Khaleel Ahmed, a key part of the Chennai Super Kings' pace unit, was ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a grade 2 quadriceps tear.
  • Ahmed reported pain in his hip during the match against KKR on April 14.
  • The left-arm pacer's rehab is expected to take 10-12 weeks, sidelining him for the remainder of IPL 2026.

Chennai Super Kings pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of remainder of IPL 2026 due to a quadriceps injury.

Ahmed, who was part of all the five games CSK have played thus far, reported pain in his right hip during the previous game against KKR on April 14.

 

He was one of the consistent performers for CSK in the initial stage of the tournament. The 28-year-old picked up two wickets in the last two games as CSK bounced back to winning ways after a difficult start.

"It is a grade 2 tear and the rehab will take at least 10-12 weeks," said an IPL source.

The left-arm pacer has played 11 ODIs and 18 T20s for India with the last appearance coming in July 2024.

CSK are eighth in the standings, with two wins from five matches.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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