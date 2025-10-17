Blow for Australia! Cameron Green ruled out of India ODIs

IMAGE: All-rounder Cameron Green will miss the three-match ODI series against India due to side soreness. Photograph: BCCI

Marnus Labuschagne on Friday replaced injured all-rounder Cameron Green for the three match ODI series against India, starting in Perth, on Sunday.



Green will miss the series due to side soreness with the selectors not ready to take a chance ahead of the all-important Ashes series against England, beginning next month.



"Green will complete a short period of rehabilitation and is tracking to return to play in round three of the Sheffield Shield to continue his preparation for the Ashes," Cricket Australia said in a statement suggesting that Green not playing the ODIs is a precautionary step.



His replacement Labuschagne was not part of the initial squad but has been drafted in following his 159

in a Sheffield Shield game for Queensland on Thursday, his fourth hundred of the domestic season.It is the third forced change Australia have had to make for the first ODI against India with Josh Phillippe replacing injured Josh Inglis and Matthew Kuhnemann set to play in place of Adam Zampa, who will miss the game due to personal reasons.Pat Cummins has also been ruled out of the series due to a lower-back issue.

From India's point of view, the focus of the series is on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who return to national duties for the first time since March, having become one format players following their Test retirement.



Australia squad for India ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc. Second ODI onwards: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis.