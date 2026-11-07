Blockbuster IPL reshuffle: Hardik set to play under Shreyas as Arshdeep moves to Mumbai

In a significant pre-auction move, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been traded to Punjab Kings from Mumbai Indians, with pacer Arshdeep Singh moving in the opposite direction, shaking up the IPL landscape.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya had a forgettable IPL 2026 as captain and player as Mumbai Indians finished 9th on the points table. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been traded to Punjab Kings from Mumbai Indians.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh will move from Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians as part of the swap.

The trade was confirmed by an IPL source ahead of the IPL auction later this month.

Hardik Pandya's move ends his second stint with Mumbai Indians, where he captained in the 2024 season.

The decision to trade was made by the captain and coach, despite Arshdeep's long tenure and success with Punjab Kings.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been traded to Punjab Kings in exchange for pacer Arshdeep Singh, with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings agreeing to the swap ahead of the IPL auction later this month.

Understanding the Major IPL Trade

An IPL source confirmed that the trade has been completed, adding that Hardik is happy to play under Shreyas Iyer, who is expected to continue as Punjab Kings captain.

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"The trade has been completed. Hardik is going to Punjab Kings and Arshdeep is moving to Mumbai Indians. Hardik is happy to play under Shreyas Iyer.

"It was the decision of the captain and the coach to trade Hardik for Arshdeep, who has been with Punjab Kings for a very long time and has become the player he is today following his success with the franchise.

"For the owners, it was not an easy decision considering how Arshdeep has risen and performed so well for the franchise. However, the captain and the coach went ahead with this decision, and that is it."

The move brings an end to Hardik's second stint with Mumbai Indians, having returned to the franchise in the 2024 season as captain, replacing long-serving skipper Rohit Sharma.

However, the move did not go according to plan, with the five-time champions failing to qualify for the play-offs twice in the three seasons since Hardik took over the leadership.